Is Erin O'Toole Finally Finished?

And now I'm even more convinced that he's ready for the rubber room.
For having to channel Mad Max Bernier to try to get back some of his anti-vaxx supporters must be painful enough.
A real exercise in humiliation.
But this must surely be the final blow.
Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday the province would be imposing a health tax on Quebecers who refuse to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.
Legault did not say when the payment would take effect or how much it would cost, but he did say he wanted it to be significant enough to act as an incentive to get vaccinated — more than $50 or $100, he added.
For O'Toole and Legault once had a good thing going.
But not any longer.
And then there's the pounding he's getting from some in the media.
Like Gary Mason who accuses O'Toole of being a shameless hypocrite.
It’s doubtful Mr. O’Toole actually believes what he is saying – he just has little choice but to say it. He has his job to worry about and that job is leading a fractious caucus that includes a strident wing of freedom fighters who believe Canadians should not have their rights and liberties “trampled on” by government, regardless of circumstance.
Even if that causes a crisis in our health care system.
You see, if Mr. O’Toole upsets his freedom fighters, he risks creating a cleavage in his caucus that would imperil his position. He’s also aware that a faction of the conservative base went running into the arms of Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada in the last election largely over the issue of vaccine mandates. So the Conservative Leader goes along, defending a defenceless policy.
Mason accuses O'Toole of being a man totally out of touch with the wishes of most Canadians.For the most part, Canadians are a tolerant bunch, but they have lost all patience for vaccine holdouts and the incomprehensibility of their position. The unvaccinated refuse to put a “poison” in their bodies and yet, if they arrive in an ICU on death’s door, they happily allow doctors to pump any number of unknown drugs into their bodies to keep them alive.
And I think you'll agree it's almost time to draw the curtain on O'Toole's shabby political career.
Steven Guilbeault wants to phase out Canadian energy in the next 18 MONTHS. How disconnected can Justin Trudeau's activist minister be? Say no to Guilbeault! pic.twitter.com/lmyCehwspc— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 11, 2022
1 comment:
After seeing error's little pitch ( was it on at 3AM ?) I went right out and ordered a Popiel Pocket Fisherman.
