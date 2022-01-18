Boss Ford and the Snowmageddon

The big snow storm came rushing up from the south, it hit Toronto hard, and for a while it made getting around much of the city difficult and dangerous.
To make it easier for those who couldn't stay at home, the police sent out this message:
We don't know if Doug Ford got the message, but if he did, it went in one ear and out the other.
For there was Boss Ford, standing in the snow, looking ridiculous.
Using a tiny toy shovel to shovel snow BACKWARDS.
And driving down the highway playing Captain Snowmageddon.
#BREAKING - Premier Ford is helping dig out stranded motorist across Toronto as seen in this video. pic.twitter.com/lXQ064BRoS— Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) January 17, 2022
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is out and about in today's blizzard rescuing people stuck on Toronto-area highways - 📹 Eddy Kandic (@bloodey99) #Toronto #Ontario #DougFord #ONpoli #ONstorm #snowTO pic.twitter.com/Yb8tZ5sQhv— blogTO (@blogTO) January 17, 2022
While the media played along under the watchful eye of Ford's media director, Ivana Yelich...
So the whole thing was a farce, and many people were NOT impressed.
But then distracted driving seems to run in the Ford family.
And Doug has other things to worry about, namely his tanking polls.
New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Ontario Premier Doug Ford down six more points in approval amid frustration in Ontario over his handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fewer than one-in-three (30%) Ontarians approve of him, marking a new low for his tenure at Queen’s Park.
For if that poll isn't great, neither is this one:
OMG. I'd heard but I hadn't seen the videos. In the first video we have Doug doing what Doug does best. Nothing. He's shoveling as he governs, no direction, all over the place and on a health note he's huffing and puffing like he should be on a ventilator. In the preceding picture he's holding the tow strap with a clueless look as to what it is. It's quite funny actually but also very educational. We get to see Doug as he would perform at his "regular" job. Ill prepared, scattershot, clueless and breaking the law. If anyone thinks this will be good for Dougy's image then I've got some land for sale at Mar-a-Lardo if you'd like?
Thanks for this post, Simon. I pride myself on being prepared for whatever I do with the intent of doing it well. Seeing the Doug-tastrophe in action was hilarious and really explains a lot. It's not Doug's fault. He's just plain old stupid.
JD
Bell Media deleted a rant by morning host Sid Seixeiro calling out the MSM for fluffing Boss Ford with a free PR campaign. They only reposted it because they could no longer ignore the onslaught of rage coming from social media.
https://twitter.com/vote4robgill/status/1483451385928732680
Man, they really do hate that #CdnMediaFailed hashtag. They can't keep calling everyone who posts it a TruAnon forever. Not when some of the people posting it aren't even all that fond of Trudeau but despise the likes of Ford and every corrupt Con in the country. Someone please follow the money and find out where CTV's owners' donations are going to. I wouldn't be surprised to see a lot of entries for the PCs. Next time Bell Let's Talk Day comes around and they do their phony song and dance about mental health, they need to be reminded of Unca Dougie's maltreatment of the families of children suffering from autism.
Remember when DoFo and his idiot brudda had their own "channel" to bypass the "biased liberal media"? Seems they successfully bullied the Queen's Park press gallery into submission. Access journalism is an absolute menace to society. Shame on Dhanraj, DeMello, Richard Southern et. al. for behaving like Fox News with Trump or even worse, propagandists for North Korea.
BTW, Simon: Wish I'd known you were going to write about what Dougie was really shoveling. I did this mockup of an old Maclean's cover awhile back, and it would have fit perfectly in your post. Maybe you could tweet it? I call it... "Snow Job"! ⛄️
https://i.postimg.cc/rmztbJYb/doug-ford-corruption-macleans-parody.png
