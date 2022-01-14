Erin O'Toole, the Con media, and the Big Lie

In my last post, I included the latest video from Erin O'Toole, which was a deranged attack on Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
I ran it to show why I thought O'Toole is losing his marbles, and is just about ready for the rubber room.
But I didn't have time to expose the Big Lie in that video, so I thought I would run it again.
Steven Guilbeault wants to phase out Canadian energy in the next 18 MONTHS. How disconnected can Justin Trudeau's activist minister be? Say no to Guilbeault! pic.twitter.com/lmyCehwspc— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 11, 2022
So I can make sure that everybody understands that the Big Lie is that the Trudeau government isn't planning to phase out Canadian energy in the next 18 months, it's planning to start phasing out SUBSIDIES to energy companies.
And O'Toole knew that, but he lied then, and he is still lying
A look at @erinotoole Instagram account shows a) this misleading information is still up and b) comments are running more or less as one would expect.— Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) January 14, 2022
This step by the CPC leader is certainly calculated, not an accident.
People can form their own judgments about that. pic.twitter.com/59DVdwaTXh
But the media also knew that, so why was the only one to challenge that lie the Con media "star" Althia Raj?
Who had this to say in the Toronto Star:
Call me naïve but after nearly 20 years of covering politics some things still surprise me — namely the comfort and ease with which some politicians will distort the truth.
This week, that astonishment came from a video Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole posted on his social media account, in which he attacks Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault for wanting to phase out Canadian energy in the next 18 months. (For the record, he doesn’t. He wants to phase out fossil fuel subsidies.)
Perhaps this is part of his effort to earn the support of party members ahead of his leadership review. Many of the hundreds of comments in response to the video are positive and egg him on.
But O’Toole, who already struggles with an authenticity problem, will have an even more difficult time courting non-partisans with behaviour like this.
Our democracy deserves better.
Which is all fine and good.
But while I congratulate Raj for being the only one in the Con media to denounce O'Toole, why did it take her so long to realize that he is a serial liar?
When he has lied like a thief from the moment he became Con leader,
Why have so many of her colleagues in the Con media looked the other way? And while we're at it, why did so many Progressive Bloggers also give O'Toole a pass?
I realize that the Disaffected Lib who styles himself as an energy "expert" wouldn't complain about O'Toole's lies...
Not when his feverish hatred of Trudeau clouds his judgement. And he's also just about ready for the rubber room.
But what about the decent bloggers? Are they OK with allowing O'Toole to normalize lying and corrupt our democracy?
Oh well, I have a lot of questions, but no answers.
All I know is that I have denounced that Con liar in every way I could...
So my conscience is clear.
And I intend to keep doing what I have always done.
Until the scummy liar O'Toole and his filthy un-Canadian Cons are finally deposited in the garbage can of history.
