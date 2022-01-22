Are The Anti-Vaxxers Trying To Overthrow the Government?

It's been almost three years since hundreds of truckers surrounded Parliament Hill demanding an end to the war on climate change.
And Andrew Scheer and Pierre Poilievre went out to welcome them, even though many of the truckers were spouting racist and anti-semitic slogans, and demanding that Justin Trudeau be jailed or executed.
It was a disgusting spectacle, one that never should have happened.
But one I'm sorry to say, that seems about to happen again.
This convoy going to Trudeau's doorstep is longer than the convoy of Russian troops headed to the Ukraine border. Justin, you've got a problem on your hands. pic.twitter.com/nRUBtSngTO— Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 22, 2022
For as you can see a large convoy of truckers is heading for Ottawa again.
They have a new name, the so-called #TruckersFor Freedom, and this time they're against vaccine mandates.
But they are the same grubby Cons who are always inciting violence against Justin Trudeau...
They seem to be suffering from the dangerous delusion that they can overthrow the government.
They are sounding more and more like the "patriots" who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
And this isn't just delusional, it's dangerous...
So why is Erin O'Toole not condemning these potential terrorists, or urging them to get vaccinated?
When so many Canadians are getting sick and dying...
But is instead tacitly encouraging the anti-vaxxer truckers.
And the best way to avoid any trucking problems is to make sure the drivers are vaccinated.
But as I've pointed out many times before, Erin O'Toole can't do the right thing because he's afraid of the kooky anti-vaxxers.
And the day of judgement is rapidly approaching.
Erin O’Toole’s grip over the Conservative caucus will face a crucial test next week as the party prepares for a pre-parliament strategy session.
And Conservative insiders — including some of O’Toole’s own supporters — worry the Conservative leader’s hold over the party is even more tenuous than in the immediate aftermath of last year’s disappointing election results.
The last time the Cons met as a group, some in the media called it a "bloodbath."
Or a monkey parliament.
With the anti-vaxxers, the religious fanatics, and other kooky far-right extremists threatening their leader, and fighting each other.
So O'Toole, who is not known for his courage, will do ANYTHING to try to avoid a repeat performance. He doesn't dare inflame them further.
“People are really f—ing p—-d off,” one Conservative insider told Global News, speaking specifically about that December caucus meeting.
“People are going to continue to test boundaries. And at some point, someone will go too far. Either someone will test O’Toole too far or he’ll overreact.”
And that's why he isn't condemning the right-wing extremists who are threatening to hold our country hostage, and are trying to whip up a murderous hatred against Justin Trudeau.>
That's why O'Toole is willing to sacrifice the lives of so many elderly and vulnerable Canadians.
For crass political reasons.
And of course, although I shouldn't have to say it, I will.
That's why Erin O'Toole and his monstrous Cons must never govern Canada again...
