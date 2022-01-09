Chicken O'Toole's Big Vaccine Flip Flop

The way Erin O'Toole has been behaving recently, one might be forgiven for wondering whether he is losing his marbles.
He has been blaming Justin Trudeau for causing the pandemic, suggesting that he's some kind of fascist for urging Canadians to get vaccinated. And it's crazy stuff.
But don't worry, hold the straitjacket, for now.
For it seems that what's making O'Toole sound so crazy, is that he's channeling Mad Max Bernier.
It’s very cold in Montreal but we are not alone and the cold won’t stop us! pic.twitter.com/kFClqBGwTf— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 8, 2022
And with good reason.
As I wrote in my last post, the kooky Cons have been losing anti--vaxxers to Bernier's even kookier People's Party.
Even though the Covid unvaccinated are threatening to swamp our hospitals...
Our poor healthcare workers are testing positive for Covid, or dropping out of the work force too burnt out to continue.
Thousands and thousands of decent Canadians who followed the rules, are unable to receive treatment for other medical conditions, like cancer and heart disease. And they are dying in large numbers.
While the Con anti-vaxxers are not only taking up most of the hospital beds across the country, but are trying to prevent others from being vaccinated.
Protestors forced a COVID-19 booster shot clinic in St. John's to close early Saturday, according to Eastern Health.
The health authority says safety protocols were disrupted and the clinic at Waterford Valley High School was locked down to allow health care workers and people receiving shots to stay inside for safety.
As the increasingly fascist Maxime Bernier tries to turn a medical emergency into a civil rights issue...
And Erin O'Toole and his Cons, try to blame Justin Trudeau for EVERYTHING.
Even though, his buddies the Con Premiers are the ones responsible for lockdowns.
And even on a Sunday, was still trying to get the message out this morning.
So it's literally sickening what the Cons have been doing to him and this country.
But the good news is that some Liberal cabinet ministers are fighting back, suggesting that vaccine mandates may be needed.
They are letting Erin O'Toole know exactly what they think of him playing cheap politics in the middle of a pandemic.
A day after Erin O’Toole essentially blamed the federal government for the recurring COVID-19 lockdowns that have robbed Canadians of a sense of normalcy, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada, Dominic LeBlanc, lashed out at the Conservative Leader, accusing him of selfishly putting his political aspirations ahead of the health of Canadians.
“At a time when our health care system is under stress, Mr. O’Toole is encouraging people to do things that are adding to that pressure and that will continue to put Canadians and our health care workers at increased risk,” he said.
“Almost two years into this pandemic, it’s hard to believe that Mr. O’Toole just doesn’t get it — vaccines work. And vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic.”
And believe it or not, it seems to be working.
For this afternoon O'Toole finally folded, or flip flopped again. And tried to have it both ways...
My message has always been clear. Get vaccinated, and use the tools we have to stop normalizing lockdowns as a public policy tool. pic.twitter.com/dVOSeJlj8B— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 9, 2022
And while I'm glad to see him recommending that people get vaccinated, I couldn't help wondering why it took him so long? And how many Canadians died, or will die, because he was too much of a coward to do the right thing?
But what I do know is that decent Canadians may one day get a chance one day to make it clear what we think of O'Toole, and his un-Canadian Con People's Party.
And if his own supporters don't finish him off first.
We will get a chance to send that Con loser back to the place where he belongs....
And it will be day to remember...
