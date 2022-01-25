The Ugly Cons and the Monstrous Convoy From Hell

They are roaring down the highway, hundreds of them, heading for the heart of democracy.
Some of them are vowing to bring down the government, and arrest Justin Trudeau.
They call themselves the FreeDumb Convoy.
But many decent Canadians are calling them the Karen Convoy.
Because their grubby protest is more American than Canadian.
And looks like something the loser Donald Trump could have blown out his rear orifice.
Which no doubt explains why so many in Erin O'Toole's far-right caucus are jumping on the bandwagon.
Conservative MPs fiercely opposed to the federal government's new vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers have slammed what they call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "vaccine vendetta," saying that the policy will disrupt the country's supply chains.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, the party's finance critic, claimed the government's vaccine policy is "emptying grocery shelves and ballooning food prices," leaving some Canadians to "go hungry."And why so many in that FreeDumb convoy are looking like Con clowns...
She was forced to use stock photos of some supermarket in ENGLAND.
Which had Canadians mocking her from coast to coast to coast....
And mocking her loser leader for this ridiculous statement.
For he just can't help himself, he just can't stop lying.
"Probably with the exception of doctors who are on TV every day, I've probably encouraged vaccination more than any Canadian" - Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole #cdnpoli https://t.co/MztMudjpza pic.twitter.com/1AH1Zrrn5s— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) January 24, 2022
Can you believe that? From the scummy religious fanatic who wanted to turn this country into a brutish theocracy.
Charles Adler has some harsh words for Scheer:
For some of the Cons in this country, and some in the FreeDumb Convoy, don't just want to annihilate the truth.
They want to annihilate Justin Trudeau....
You know, KILL him...
So the police must treat them as potential terrorists.
And do what they must to preserve our democracy, by whatever means necessary.
And now that the Cons have exposed themselves, and we now know who they really are.
We must make sure that they never govern this country again...
