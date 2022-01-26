The Terrorist Convoy and the Con's Fatal Mistake

At least nobody can accuse me of not trying to warn Canadians about the FreeDumb convoy.
Warn them that it had a heart of darkness, and that it could be very, very, dangerous.
Many Canadians didn't want to hear about it, they didn't believe it could happen in Canada.
But it is happening, and it's a horror story.
Can you believe that?
They seem to believe they are on some kind of holy crusade, instead of a cowardly mission to avoid getting vaccinated.
But at least our shabby media is finally covering the story, and making it only too clear that many in that convoy are dangerous far-right extremists, and are looking and sounding more American than Canadian.
“F—king A, guys, let’s get pumped for this. Let’s go to f–king Ottawa,” said one supporter, described by anti-hate activists as a far-right vlogger in a recent YouTube clip.
Referring to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building events in Washington last January, he said: “I want to see one of those truckers … None of our guys (involved), obviously. But I’d like to see our own January 6 event. … See some of those truckers plough right through that 16 foot wall.”
It's all crazy talk, but they also want to overthrow the government, unless it agrees to end the war on Covid.
One of the groups associated with the event, Canada Unity, has produced a pseudo-legalistic “memorandum of understanding” they plan to present to Gov. General Mary Simon and the Senate, which they mistakenly believe would force the government to rescind COVID-19 public health measures, or force the government to resign en masse.
And many of them want to arrest, and even kill Justin Trudeau, so the terrorist threat cannot be ignored.
On one Facebook group connected to the convoy with more than 35,000 members, one user recently asked “what would happen if the military stood behind us and not Trudope?”
“There WILL Be a LYNCHING…!” another user responded, according to screenshots shared with Global News.
“If anything we should grab Trudeau by the g—mn neck and kick the s–t out of him for what he’s done...”
The filthy Cons are always threatening to kill Trudeau...
Except that this time many of them really believe it's going to happen. Which makes them even more dangerous than usual.
So the police, and the army if necessary, must be prepared to defend our democracy by whatever means necessary, including the use of lethal force.
And the good news?
They can threaten to kill Justin Trudeau, but his government will not be intimidated.
The federal government says it will not back down on its vaccination rule for cross-border truckers despite entrenched opposition from some drivers and groups claiming to represent their interests.
In a joint media statement released today, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough and Stephen Laskowski, the president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), said COVID-19 vaccines are the "most effective tool to reduce the risk of COVID-19" and protect public health.
So Trudeau can continue his war on Covid...
To try to end the pandemic, and save the lives of the elderly and the vulnerable.
While the Cons jump on the Freedumb Convoy.
Conservative MPs are publicly cheering on the trucker convoy that’s making its way across the country with the intent of converging onto Parliament Hill this weekend, voicing opposition to the federal government’s mandatory vaccination policies.
With high profile Cons like Andrew Scheer, Candice Bergen, Pierre Poilievre, Garnett Genuis, and Leslyn Lewis finally exposing themselves as anti-vaxxers.
Leaving more rational Cons like Andrew MacDougall to total up the damage.
All that hate and all those lies have led the Cons to make a fatal mistake.
They are trying to kill our country and its values in the middle of a still raging pandemic.
They are the dirty dirties.
And no decent Canadians should ever vote for them again...
