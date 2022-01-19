How Much More Can The Loser Erin O'Toole Be Humiliated?

I must admit I had no idea Erin O'Toole could endure so much humiliation, and like the Eveready bunny still keep going.
I honestly thought that when Harper's former flak Andrew MacDougall, accused him of "flapping around like a coked-out, second-string Fox News host," O'Toole would finally get the message, and resign.
Before his own ugly Cons chew him up, and spit him out.
But he didn't resign. So now he has been humiliated. Again !!!!
For now the crusty old Con columnist Lorne "Grunter" Gunter is coming after him, wondering why he's such a glutton for punishment.
In the 1982 movie An Officer and a Gentleman , a cruel drill sergeant played by Louis Gossett Jr. (who won an Oscar for his role as Emil Foley) tries every sadistic tactic to convince officer cadet Zack Mayo (played by Richard Gere) to drop out of naval aviation training.
During one especially exhausting, painful punishment, Foley asks Mayo why he refused to wash out voluntarily, to which Gere’s character famously replies, “I got nowhere else to go! … I got nothin’ else.”
I think that same desperation is the only thing keeping Erin O’Toole in the leader’s job of the Conservative Party of Canada.
And even calling O'Toole a "Liberal"
O’Toole is the invisible man. He makes few public pronouncements. Kicks up very little stink. And never seems to go for Trudeau’s vulnerabilities.
When he does criticize the Liberals, it’s basically for not being very good at implementing Liberal policies. His spiel seems to be, “Vote for me. I’d be a more efficient Liberal than the Liberals.”
Which of course is the ultimate insult for a Con like O'Toole, especially since that's what Mad Max Bernier calls him all the time.
Especially since Mad Max is appearing at a big anti-vaxx rally in Toronto this weekend.
And since O'Toole can't afford to lose any more supporters to Bernier's fascist People's Party, he's absolutely desperate.
And so are his supporters who have been wailing and gnashing their teeth like I've never seen before.
Especially with polls like this new one from Abacus, showing the Cons tanking more rapidly than any of the other parties.
Or this poll that shows him growing more and more unpopular:
And if the Cons were hoping that Jagmeet Singh would help them split the vote, well they may have to park that hope, since Singh is now busy dealing with this embarrassing scandal.
The NDP says it is working with the ethics commissioner and intends to file a formal disclosure report on a $1,895 rocking chair given to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's wife in exchange for posting about the item on her Instagram account.
On Sunday, Singh published an image on his Instagram page of himself sitting in the same chair cuddling his newborn daughter, with the furniture company tagged in the image.
For it certainly is embarrassing. Singh sitting like a King in a $1,900 rocking chair, and promoting those who gave him and his wife the chair on his Instagram page. Power to the people !!
But then even if he doesn't resign, for such blatant grift, Singh will never be Prime Minister.
And the fact remains that O'Toole may be running like the Eveready Bunny, but as Campbell Clark writes, he's going nowhere.
Erin O’Toole must feel like he is on a treadmill. He’s under so much pressure from his own partisans to mix it up, to punch harder at Justin Trudeau, to stand up for conservative principles, and to make political gains.
Get out there, the Conservative Party and conservative pundits urge. And then when he does, he doesn’t really go anywhere.
Which may disappoint the grubby Cons and their shameless stooges in the Con media, but shouldn't really surprise any decent Canadians.
O'Toole got off to a bad start, which just got worse, when he started smearing Justin Trudeau 24/7 every day of the year.
And despite all his ghastly flip flops, or all the attempts to change his image, it was always obvious to me where he was going....
Yup, the Cons have hit rock bottom, and Erin O'Toole is on his way to the
garbage can outhouse of history.
Where he so rightfully belongs.
And as I myself have predicted, his future grows dimmer with every passing hour...
