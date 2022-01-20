Jagmeet Singh's Very Embarrasing Throne Game

I've always had the feeling that Jagmeet Singh sees himself as some kind of medieval warrior.
A shining King of Khalistan who would not look out of place on a throne.
But who knew that throne would be so expensive?
Who knew it would land him in ethical trouble.
On Jan. 16 Singh posted a photo of himself holding his daughter in a grey rocking chair tagging the Toronto furniture company Monte Design on Jan. 16.
Make him look even more like a champagne socialist.
The rocking chair is listed as retailing for $1,895, far above the $200 limit listed, with conditions, in the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner rules for people in public office.
And have so many people calling him a hypocrite.
With some Cons like Warren Kinsella suggesting that his career is going to take a big hit.
Even though he presumably wants Singh to do well, so he can take votes away from Justin Trudeau.
As for me, I'm not shocked or even surprised. Singh has always had bourgeois tastes...
And while he may be a fun guy, he is definitely NOT a "people's champion."
But what I do find a bit shocking is that he hasn't bothered to apologize for his ethical gaffe.
And whatever this is, it's not enough...
Seriously.
‼️🤦🏻♂️‼️— Pigeon Pierre (@AlbertaOtoole) January 18, 2022
Seriously.
‼️🤦🏻♂️‼️ pic.twitter.com/pt2hzDiBf9
And where did Jagmeet get the idea that he can do what others can't?
I'm also waiting for other DipperCons like Charlie Angus to go after Singh on the question of ethics, or the lack of them.
Like he's always gone after Justin Trudeau, and his poor gentle mother...
But I'm not holding my breath, for the NDP is not the principled party it once was.
Not when Singh is always attacking Trudeau, while sucking up to Erin O'Toole.
Oh well, it's disappointing.
But at least the NDP can have a new song to make its own, while it waits for the report of the ethics commissioner.
It's a much better song than those DipperCons deserve.
Singh can still fantasize about being a great warrior.
And keep trying to show that he hates Justin Trudeau even more than the Cons.
But when they start laughing at you, it's all over...
