Will The O'Toole Cons Ever Stop Lying?

Sometimes these days I feel like I'm living on some kind of bizarro planet, where Erin O'Toole and his alien Cons stumble around with their shiny pokey noses, lying like thieves.
But almost nobody in our corrupted media calls them out.
So the truth must struggle to survive.
While his sinister henchman Pierre Poilievre adds to the deathly chorus.
Vaccine vendetta. #JustinFlation pic.twitter.com/uRGoRkSNoA— pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 19, 2022
As only he can,
And the Con trolls squeal like pigs...
And demand that Justin Trudeau be arrested, and/or executed.
As only they can.
Even though, as Dale Smith points out, Trudeau has nothing to do with the supply chain problem.
The Cons are trying to claim that Trudeau is going to cause mass starvation, like their sordid buddies at Canada Proud are doing.
Even though that's just another Big Lie.
And as far as our inflation rate, in a difficult time we're doing GREAT...
So it is all Con lies, from the scummiest and least Canadian party this country has ever known.
And the most monstrous leader since Stephen Harper.
The idea is simple. Scare and demoralize the population. Try to undermine our health system, by among other things refusing to urge their supporters to get vaccinated.
Blame the consequences of their evil actions on Justin Trudeau, so he can be toppled, and the Cons can finally implement their cruel fascist agenda.
And turn this country into a nightmare...
It's a truly evil plan, but I don't think it's going to work.
It's going to be really hard to accuse Trudeau of deliberately starving Canadians, when the O'Toole family eats so well, and so much...
Gobble, gobble...
And the real problem is that O'Toole is is on the verge of collapse, and slowly losing his marbles.
For good reason.
He can FEEL his own monsters closing in on him...
And now even the Con friendly Globe is stabbing him in the back, and saying the poor loser doesn't know what he's doing.
Above all, the official opposition serves as a “government-in-waiting,” and its leader as a ready replacement for the sitting prime minister. If the leader of the opposition is widely seen as a better candidate for the top job, that will cause more anxiety for a government than any number of Question Period zingers or sharply worded tweets.
Which means it’s safe to say that Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole lately isn’t keeping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau awake at night.
And his biggest mistake has been playing cheap politics in the middle of a deadly pandemic.His biggest misstep has been his messaging on the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 comment:
I wrote about that bizarre "three-way tie" Nanos poll that I'm skeptical of, and how if there are any dark clouds hanging over the Liberals right now, I really doubt they'll last. No, the answer of course is that cons will never stop lying. That's all they have. If anything they should be pissed off that except for maybe one or two questionable outlier polls, all the bullshit they're flinging about Justin-Flation etc. hasn't realistically affected Trudeau at all.
What I really want to know is why hasn't the media sounded any concern about that trucker convoy attempting its own mini-version of the January 6th riot on Parliament Hill? I know they're corrupt as sin, but are they really so stupid as to think "it can't happen here"? It's United We Roll 2.0 and of course they're going to be calling for Trudeau to be "executed for tyranny". Follow the money: how the fuck did they get 2/3 of a million dollars for this stunt?
I hope Trudeau puts those sumbitches under arrest. It would be his Just Watch Me moment. Well, another one, in addition to him standing up to the gravel-throwers during the campaign. Nanos is bloviating that people are sick of hearing Trudeau repeat the same message get vaccinated, we're providing PPE, etc., but if anything they're sick of the people who won't, and the reason he keeps saying this is because of the people who won't. There's only so much he can do, as long as selfish psychopaths are willing to resist and undermine the public health and sabotage supply chains for political gains. Yet it seems that for any wear and tear the Liberals have endured, any hits they might have taken, the cons are still found wanting and come up empty. May it stay that way for a long time to come.
