The Con Convoy and the Battle For Canada

The Con convoy started laying siege to our democracy last night, and by this morning the air must have been thick with the stench of beer, piss, and feces.
As well as the stench of bigotry.
Because now there can be no doubt who they really are.
And it couldn't be uglier.
For buried in the convoy like tumours, are white supremacists, Trump supporters, kooky religious fanatics, and other Con scum.
They are on a holy mission to overthrow our democracy and arrest and kill Justin Trudeau.
But despite that, the loser Erin O'Toole decided to meet with some of them, after having said he wouldn't.
Which caught many reporters by surprise, and had Justin Ling asking O'Toole some very embarrassing questions.
Fixed the edit to fully include both @Justin_Ling questions. They were the right questions to ask. pic.twitter.com/59Padgh83J— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) January 28, 2022
Which were indeed the right questions to ask. Especially at a time when MPs are being warned that some in the Con convoy could attack them in their homes.
The top official who oversees security for the House of Commons has issued a warning to MPs about the potential risks related to the coming convoy of truckers set to arrive on Parliament Hill as early as tomorrow.
In an email sent to members of Parliament obtained by CTV News, Sergeant-at-Arms Patrick McDonell cautioned MPs about the potential for doxxing—finding and publishing people’s personal information with malicious intent—of MPs homes who live in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
But despite that terrorist threat, they are being aided and abetted by our grubby Cons.
The man on the left is Pat King, one of the convoy organizers, who has made it clear he wants a "civil war." And has promised that "the only way that this is going to be solved is with bullets."
While the man on the right is Con MP Jeremy Patzer who came out to greet King, slobber all over him, and offer his support.
As did a number of other Cons.
Like the potty mouthed Michelle Ferreri...
Or the ghastly oil pimp Bob Benzen who inherited Stephen Harper's seat, and showed he is his master's voice.
Even though as Gary Mason has warned the convoy has evolved into something dangerous.
It’s now clear that this demonstration has been hijacked by a fringe element that sounds an awful lot like the “freedom fighters” and “patriots” who gathered at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and ended up storming the premises in a poorly organized coup d’état.
A Kitchener, Ont.radio show this week interviewed Jason LaFace, said to be the convoy’s main Ontario organizer. The protest “is no longer about the [vaccine] mandate,” he said – it’s about people’s “rights” and how the government has been “manipulating the population and oppressing us all the time.”
Mr. LaFace said the protest organizers are employing “constitutional lawyers” to draft a document that “compel[s] the government to dissolve government.” For good measure, he added: “[Justin] Trudeau is a criminal in this country, he needs to go.”
These are the people that some members of the Conservative Party are supporting in interviews and in posts on social-media platforms, some of whom don’t even try to disguise their bigoted and racist views of the world.
And by deciding to embrace them as he did, Erin O'Toole has made it only too clear that the Cons are no longer a Canadian party.
And that he should really dress up for the possible storming of Parliament.
For that is a clear and present danger, and after having whipped up hate against Justin Trudeau for so long, he really should look the part.
Fortunately, Ottawa's police chief Peter Sloly has his officers hunting for any lone wolf terrorists .
Ottawa's police chief says officials are on guard against "social media actors" and "lone wolf individuals" who might try to infiltrate this weekend's protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
"We do not know all the parallel demonstrations that may occur and/or the lone-wolf individuals who may insert themselves into the mix for various reasons," Sloly said.
"We cannot ignore the direct hate language and threats, and we cannot ignore the direct attempts to incite violence and criminality in and around the demonstration."
And I can only hope that if any Con terrorists rear their ugly heads, they will have them blown off.
And that their dumb mouth breathing supporters who have been waving Canadian flags all over the place, will realize that they are supporting an attack on this country and its values.
And that they are no better than traitors.
For as Dale Smith writes, the so-called Freedom Convoy is all grift and bullshit.
This whole thing was organized by extremists, some of whom have ties to the Sons of Odin. If anyone with “genuine concerns” is really along for the ride, it’s because they’re a hapless moron who can’t do their due diligence before they got swept up into the grift.
They have a stated aim of overturning democracy and eliminating all public health orders (never mind that 99 percent of them are provincial or municipal), and it’s never going to happen because it’s impossible, but nevertheless, there are more and more Conservative MPs who keep giving them legitimacy while trying to play cute and insisting that they denounce extremism, even though the gods damned extremists are behind it.
As for Justin Trudeau, he is trying to educate the convoy rednecks on the real meaning of the word FREEDOM.
“The most important freedom is freedom for Canadians who are doing the right things to be able to get through and beyond this pandemic, freedom to see their loved ones, freedom to be able to know that their kids are safe as they go to school, that our businesses are going to be able to get through this pandemic.
“And the way to do that is to trust in science, to follow public health rules and to get vaccinated. That’s what standing up for rights and freedoms (looks like).”
Like a real leader should...
As well as letting the lynch mob know that he won't be intimidated. Unlike the cowardly chicken Erin O'Toole.
“The fact that Mr. O’Toole is looking for political advantage is really not the kind of responsible leadership that Canadians need,” Trudeau said.
And of course, as they prepare for the battle for Canada, decent Canadians should not let the Con thugs intimidate them either.
For we know the enemy...
We have defeated it before.
And we will defeat it again.
The Cons have made a fatal mistake.
And we will use it to destroy them...
No comments:
Post a Comment