How Erin O'Toole Screwed Himself and the Covid Cons

In the age of Omicron this is a recurring nightmare, that is becoming more real by the day.
A code red warning that there are no ambulances available to transport sick people to hospital.
My other nightmare is that because cases are exploding, there is no room in the hospitals to receive them.
And then there is this nightmare.
The ghastly Con Erin O'Toole channeling the sicko fascist Maxime Bernier.
Making a virtue out of the "liberty" not to get vaccinated just like Bernier does all the time.
In a desperate attempt to try to get back some of the anti-vaxx supporters that Mad Max has been stealing from him.
With both Con kooks now fighting each other.
And both shamelessly pandering to the unvaccinated, even though they are disproportionately responsible for swamping our hospitals...
When as Katherine Smart, the President of the Canadian Medical Association writes, the real question should be what should we do about those who would endanger the lives of others?
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians are not getting the care they need because of the strain, according to CMA President Dr. Katherine Smart.
“As a society, we have made a decision to allocate resources disproportionately to this group of Canadians at the expense of other Canadians, including children who are now not able to attend school. And I think we’re sort of acting like it’s not a choice, but it is a choice,” she told the Big Story Podcast.
“We’re also seeing Canadians lose their lives because they’re not able to access the health care they need because of the system overwhelmed with COVID.”
“We have this small minority — about five to 10 per cent of the population — that are leading us to where we are right now, and I think we need to get serious about what we’re going to do about that,” Smart added.
And I truly believe that most Canadians would agree with her, for they are are sick and tired of those who would play cheap Con games in the middle of a surging pandemic.
They want to see the anti-vaxxer murder clowns pay for their war on the elderly and the vulnerable. Like Quebec is planning on doing.
And they want to see the increasingly desperate O'Toole sent packing...
For as the Star editorial board says, enough is enough. Reason hasn’t worked. Statistics haven’t worked. Pleading, begging, scolding and shaming haven’t worked.
And O'Toole just doesn't get it.
O’Toole should understand that to give comfort to the unvaccinated is to support the ongoing necessity of lockdowns.
And he never will.
He sold out to the anti-vaxxers and other kooky right-wing extremists a long time ago.
And now he's screwed.
He's painted himself into a corner...
He can't please some of his supporters without angering the angry others.
And with a little bit of luck, when the smoke clears.
There won't be much left of him and the Covid Cons....
