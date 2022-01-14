How Erin O'Toole Knocked Himself Out

Uh oh, this is horrible. Believe it or not I'm starting to feel sorry for Erin O'Toole. How much punishment can the man take?
But then it's not hard to feel sorry for a man who has got himself into a terrible place, and now can't get out.
And to make matters worse, even some hard core Cons have looked at his deranged video, the one I wrote about in my last post.
And some of their reviews are BRUTAL.
Like this one from Stephen Harper's former flak, Andrew MacDougall.
There I was, settling into my Netflix session when Conservative leader Erin O’Toole pogoed into my Twitter feed, ranting about the latest perfidy from the Trudeau government.
“Did you hear what lil’ Stevie Guilbeault said? You know, the commie radical in the orange jumpsuit who is now the Minister for the Environment and ‘Climate Change?’ Well listen up, all you hard-working Canadians, because this will blow your truckin’ minds: that traitor wants to ‘phase out Canadian energy’ in the next 18 months. That’s right, in less time than it takes me to work out a coherent policy on vaccinations, this maniac wants to shut down our entire super-patriotic energy sector!”
He calls out O'Toole's Big Lie, gives his delivery a failing grade.
And then there’s O’Toole’s delivery. I got tired just watching it. By flapping around like a coked-out, second-string Fox News host to roast Guilbeault in front of the Centennial Flame, it was the Tory leader who came off half-cocked and crispy, which is quite the feat when it’s minus 23 degrees outside.
Hilariously.
And sums it all up like this:
Until the CPC builds out its membership it remains caught in a trap: rant to its most vocal supporters and repel the voters it needs to win, or appeal more broadly and rile the membership. O’Toole tried to appeal more widely in the election and failed, leaving him weary of his right flank with Parliament back in session. He is caught in a trap with no easy way out.
Trapped like a rat, as I always predicted he would be.
You know, there have been many great cartoons of the nasty little Con, but I think this one sums up the situation best...
He was always a mediocre man, he sold his soul to the religious fanatics and the kooky anti-vaxxers.
He put saving his miserable skin ahead of helping to save the lives of Canadians.
Then he got trapped in a nightmare of his own making.
And now he's going to pay for it.
So on second thoughts, I don't really feel sorry for him.
I just hope him and his grubby party get what they deserve.
And I give thanks that we have a good, decent, and truly Canadian Prime Minister...
Who isn't afraid of all the Cons who would like to kill him, and is determined to show them that this is Canada, and decency matters.
For without decency we have nothing...
P.S. This is a comment I received today from some deranged Con.
In case you didn't know why I fight them...
That troll's comment is disgusting, Simon. As far as I'm concerned, anyone who wants to lead this party of brainwashed Nazi rightwing authoritarian trash has a serious character deficit and is most likely a sociopath. But sure, Trudeau is the one being "divisive" when he calls them out for what they are.
Rumour going around the Twittersphere says the council might be ready to blink and push up the leadership review sooner than later. Which makes a person wonder, who else is bereft of decency enough to want to carry the torch for the party of deplorables? Rod Phillips quit on Duggo tonight. Harper recently reemerged and is trying to get the cult to throw pity money at pathetic Potato Pete, but something tells me the base is done with him too. What was it Bush Jr said? "Fool me once, shame on me, fool me twice... uh, you won't get fooled again."
As for the old tool, no, I don't feel any sympathy for him either. He was so desperate for power that he sold out on both sides, lied to his party as well as the broader populace of Canadians, and ended up pissing everyone off. In doing so, he displayed an absolutely disgraceful level of callous disregard for human life in a pandemic. But that was the price he was willing to pay, and he failed. No backsies. To borrow a line from an old movie: He bought his ticket; he knew what he was getting into. I say, let him crash!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhU7Fgw5PmI
