Why The Anti-Vaxxers Will Now Have To Behave Themselves

When I saw the anti-vaxxers marching down the waterfront last summer, with their kooky Con signs and their crosses, at first I didn't take them seriously.
All I wanted to do was laugh at them, and maybe even douse them with a bucket of cold water.
But when I saw how aggressive they were becoming, I started to despise them.
And when I saw them threatening and trying to intimidate exhausted healthcare workers I got really angry.
So now I'm with Heather Mallick who asks this question:
Will we ever forgive the deliberately unvaccinated for having helped spread a disease that killed and disabled so many, devastating the economy, leaving many of us jobless and wretched?
Will we ever look on them gently when their casual choices left us unable to hold a loved one as she died? When a young woman with stage 4 colon cancer had her surgery postponed for the third time because hospitals are packed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients at death’s door?
And my answer is NO, and NEVER.
Their behaviour has been too disgusting...
The fervently unmasked attack the masked in public, often violently or in racist terms. We see it on airplanes, at corner stores and on the subway, citizen journalists compiling mixtapes of ugly scenes, the kind of thing you will find in museums 50 years from now showing how humans behaved in 2022.
Too ugly and too crazy...
For neither will I ever forgive the cowardly Con Erin O'Toole who believed it was more important to try to save his own skin, than try to help save the lives of Canadians.
Or since I live in Ontario, never can I forgive the equally cowardly Con Doug Ford who failed the people of that province in every possible way.
And instead of cracking down on the anti-vaxxers, ran for cover like O'Toole did...
It was Premier Doug Ford’s responsibility to get everyone vaccinated, N95-masked, and kept safe in schools, on transit, and in the cities and towns of Ontario. He didn’t do it.
For the same reason.
Ford will not punish the unvaccinated, the dim, the cruel, the easily led, the mean-eyed people who cherish the freedom to harm others. Does he consider them his base? If so, who speaks for the rest of us?
And the same can be said about the depraved Jason Kenney...
Who played dirty Con games to pleasure himself and his base, even as people in that province got sick and died in large numbers.
Who could ever forgive those bestial Cons?
And the good news?
The Covidiots are about to be held responsible for their crimes against our heroic healthcare workers...
And it couldn't come soon enough.
For our poor healthworkers are in really bad shape...
So on behalf of the ones I know. and love, I just want to say this:
Thank you Justin Trudeau...
And this too.
When a real leader was needed to take on the Con murderclowns
Give thanks that he put Canada and Canadians first.
And was there to save us...
