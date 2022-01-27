Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Con Convoy from Hell Invades Ontario

The so-called Freedom Convoy has invaded Ontario, with their flags, honking horns, and their "Faith Over Fear" signs.

Many of them are religious fanatics who want to bring down the government, and arrest and even kill Justin Trudeau.

They really do believe that God, and Trump, are on their side.

Which is why I'm glad that police are getting ready to make sure that they don't get anywhere near the heart of our democracy.

For some of them and their supporters look downright dangerous.

The group billing itself as Canada Unity is demanding that the Governor General and Senate combine forces to order the federal and all provincial and territorial governments to lift any remaining COVID-19 restrictions, waive all fines and cancel "illegal" vaccine passports.

Some are more threatening in their language, with one post on the group's Facebook page saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should "watch out on Saturday," and commenters demanding he be assaulted, arrested, and imprisoned.

They are low life Trumpists. 

They have no respect for this country and its values. And not only are many of those Con cult members as dumb as dirt.

Some of them may be armed.

So the police must take their threats seriously.

As I've said before, this fascist show would be hilarious, if it wasn't so crazy desperate, and dangerous.

So I agree with the Star editorial board, it's time to call off this far-right protest.

The convoy may have started out on the West Coast as a legitimate, albeit wrongheaded, protest against new federal regulations affecting essential workers who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border (truckers prominent among them.

But by now, as could have been easily predicted from the start,it has become a magnet for every sort of extremist, not just sincere anti-vaxxers, but a jumble of conspiracy nuts, Western separatists, far right-wingers, and worse.

Lie down with dogs, as they say, and you get up with fleas. 

The desperate Cons are playing with fire.

MPs like Andrew Scheer, Candice Bergen and Pierre Poilievre will look awfully bad if the ugly side of the anti-vax movement is on full display once the truckers get to Ottawa.

Even if isn’t, those MPs are firmly on the wrong side of this issue. The vast majority of Canadians are fully vaccinated (including, by some estimates, as many as 90 per cent of truckers themselves) and long ago lost patience with the recalcitrant minority that refuses to get their shots. 

They know that has prolonged the pandemic needlessly and put an intolerable burden on the health care system. We’ve all paid the cost of the anti-vaxxers’ selfishness.

And nobody has paid for this selfishness, more than these battered heroes... 

The ones who have worked tirelessly to save lives, while being insulted and threatened and even attacked by those anti-vaxxer monsters. 

Just like Justin Trudeau has been threatened, for the "crime" of doing the right thing. 


The government is right to stick by its policy on mandatory vaccination for cross-border truckers. Indeed, even if Ottawa reversed itself nothing would change: U.S. authorities have imposed a similar mandate on their side of the border, so the truckers are stuck with it for the time being. 

At this point they should call off their protest. It will accomplish nothing, and it’s already amplifying the most toxic voices among those opposed to vaccine mandates, and vaccines themselves. 


It's a disgusting spectacle, and it's high time for the kooky anti-vaxxers to call off their their un-Canadian hate fest. 

And if they don't, the police must be ready to take it down. By whatever means necessary. 

The scummy Cons who are trying to topple a duly elected government have had their fifteen minutes days of fame. They must not be allowed to abuse our democracy any longer.

In the name of human decency. In the name of our Canada.

Enough is enough...

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)