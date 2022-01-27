The Con Convoy from Hell Invades Ontario

Many of them are religious fanatics who want to bring down the government, and arrest and even kill Justin Trudeau.
They really do believe that God, and Trump, are on their side.
Which is why I'm glad that police are getting ready to make sure that they don't get anywhere near the heart of our democracy.
For some of them and their supporters look downright dangerous.
The group billing itself as Canada Unity is demanding that the Governor General and Senate combine forces to order the federal and all provincial and territorial governments to lift any remaining COVID-19 restrictions, waive all fines and cancel "illegal" vaccine passports.Some are more threatening in their language, with one post on the group's Facebook page saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should "watch out on Saturday," and commenters demanding he be assaulted, arrested, and imprisoned. They are low life Trumpists.
Far right rhetoric rises in truck convoy to Ottawa.— Jaro Giesbrecht🇨🇦 (@JaroGiesbrecht) January 27, 2022
This guy advocates civil war & he says "we have guns and we will bring them out". pic.twitter.com/JMjNjudiHd
So the police must take their threats seriously.
As I've said before, this fascist show would be hilarious, if it wasn't so crazy desperate, and dangerous.
So I agree with the Star editorial board, it's time to call off this far-right protest.
The convoy may have started out on the West Coast as a legitimate, albeit wrongheaded, protest against new federal regulations affecting essential workers who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border (truckers prominent among them.
But by now, as could have been easily predicted from the start,it has become a magnet for every sort of extremist, not just sincere anti-vaxxers, but a jumble of conspiracy nuts, Western separatists, far right-wingers, and worse.
Lie down with dogs, as they say, and you get up with fleas.
The desperate Cons are playing with fire.MPs like Andrew Scheer, Candice Bergen and Pierre Poilievre will look awfully bad if the ugly side of the anti-vax movement is on full display once the truckers get to Ottawa.
It's a disgusting spectacle, and it's high time for the kooky anti-vaxxers to call off their their un-Canadian hate fest.
