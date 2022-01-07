The Day Erin O'Toole Surrendered To The Anti-Vaxxers

For weeks Erin O'Toole has been hiding from Canadians, like a loser chicken in a closet.
Too afraid to show his face lest he might be asked why he has not urged Canadians to get vaccinated, which is the best thing that can be done to keep our hospitals from collapsing.
Too afraid to admit that if he did the right thing, the many anti-vaxxers in his caucus would eat him alive.
But now he's back trying to smear Justin Trudeau. Again.
Canadians unwilling to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should be accommodated through measures like rapid testing, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Thursday as health experts warned the lightning-fast spread of the Omicron variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals.
Even though as Dale Smith points out, the move makes absolutely no sense.
Erin O’Toole has apparently decided he’s going all-in for the unvaccinated, and wants “reasonable accomodations” made for them while they continue to flood the healthcare system and push it to the point of collapse...
Logic doesn’t seem to be penetrating O’Toole’s rhetoric—nor the simple fact that premiers are responsible for the management of the pandemic, not the federal government.
It’s just a bunch of fuzzy logic, rank innumeracy, and outright lies, and O’Toole knows it, but he’s decided that this is the path that he can exploit politically, and there frankly aren’t enough people, particularly in the media, calling him on his bullshit.
And even The Beaverton can see that the yellow bellied coward is playing cheap political games with the lives of Canadians.
As yet another wave of COVID overwhelms hospitals and Canada’s ICUs fill with unvaccinated patients, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is adamant that the large majority of Canadians who are are vaccinated do everything in their power to make life easier for the willfully unvaccinated minority.
“Shaming them is not the way. The last thing we want is for the unvaccinated to feel bad about their choices. I would rather 1000 overworked nurses quit because they can’t handle another 16-hour ICU shift caring for angry, dying anti-vaxxers than a single anti-vaxxer be shamed for their decision.”
But wait, O'Toole isn't finished yet. He's now also calling for the destruction of the CBC....
Which can only make people wonder why O'Toole seems to be putting on the mask he once claimed he took off?
Or wonder whether that mask is his REAL face.
And the answer is simple: Yellow Belly O'Toole is now only weeks away from a possible vote on his leadership.
And these latest polling numbers could be fatal...For with the Cons almost tied with the NDP, and Maxime Bernier's right-wing crazy party gaining ground, he's in big trouble. And no doubt can see his big shiny bald head being kicked around like a soccer ball.
So he has given up trying to reach out to moderate Canadians, and is now concentrating on trying to win back the extremists that have poisoned his party and are trying to kill this country.
For old yellow belly will do ANYTHING to save himself.
And the good news? It almost certainly won't work.
For he's doomed if the religious fanatics and kooky anti-vaxxers save him. No decent Canadians could vote for him and his party after that.
And if they don't, the next leader they choose could be even worse...
So the Cons are the walking dead.
And for the sake of this country, and in the name of human decency.
The sooner we get rid of them the better...
