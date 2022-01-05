Chicken O'Toole and the Missing Pandemic

It's now a horror show teetering on the edge of a medical catastrophe. As the Omicron variant continues to surge and exhausted health workers are already fighting a desperate battle to keep hospitals from collapsing.
Patients are being transferred from one hospital to another, staff are being moved around to shore up wards hard hit by nurses and doctors self isolating, or calling in sick.
But don't tell Erin O'Toole, because he's missing in action and trying to pretend it's the pandemic that's gone missing.
So instead of urging his supporters and other Canadians to get vaccinated, he has been making dumb family videos, and in his New Year's message he doesn't even MENTION the pandemic.
Can you believe that?
With the New Year comes new hopes, new challenges, and new opportunities.— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 1, 2022
As leader of Canada's Conservatives, I promise to fight for the economic prosperity, unity, and future of every Canadian. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/bYncrzd242
He's still so scared of the anti-vaxxers he can't do the right thing, even if his cowardly behaviour is undermining the war on Covid.
And could lead to the deaths of thousands of Canadians.
For let's be clear, Covid may not be as lethal as the other variants, but when it comes at you in in numbers like these.
It's still a deadly threat...
Especially in hospitals with not enough doctors and nurses.
And it's not only a threat to our healthcare workers and patients, it also threatens to take down police and fire services, and those who provide us with clean drinking water.
So unless we can vaccinate more people in a hurry we could end up with a situation similar to the one in northern England, where if you have a heart attack and you need an ambulance, you might be better off calling a taxi.
Which makes what Erin O'Toole is doing practically criminal.
And by all but ignoring the story of what is in these desperate days a real scandal, the media is equally guilty.
You know, a couple of days ago David Staples, the uber right wing columnist for the Edmonton Journal, had this to say about O'Toole and his Cons:
Whether federal Conservatives like it or not, and whether this perception is fair or not, they’ve become the party of yesterday, the party of bald heads and expanding waistlines, of crackpot notions, cowardly politics and electoral defeat. They are written off by many as anti-vaxxers, climate change deniers and Trump adjacent xenophobes.
And of course he's right.
O'Toole is a coward, or a Chicken Man...
Who is betraying his country in its hour of need, for crass political reasons.
But what Staples conveniently forgets to mention is that O'Toole is now caught between a rock and a hard place, in a hell of his own making.
He can't appeal to moderate Canadians any longer.
Not when asking his supporters to get vaccinated could kill his chances of surviving as Con leader.
And failing to denounce vaccines would only play into the hands of the fascist idiot Maxime Bernier...
Mad Max smells blood in the water, and is going after O'Toole's anti-vaxx supporters...
Which explains why O'Toole doesn't dare say ANYTHING about vaccines.
Even though so much is at stake, and so many could get sick and die.
And all I can say is thank goodness for Justin Trudeau...
Who is still trying to set an example for others, and making it clearer than ever.
If you want to defeat Covid, and save our country.
Never ever vote Conservative...
