The Covid Year 2021 and the Slow Death of the Cons

It's hard to believe that it's now been almost two years since Covid first appeared, and changed our lives forever.
And even harder to believe that even after all we've been through, it's still spreading like wildfire.
So much so that we're probably all going to get it sooner or later.
But on this last day of the cursed year 2021, it seems there is some good news at last.
Omicron may be everywhere, but in South Africa where it first made its presence known, it seems to have peaked.
South Africa has lifted overnight curfew rules, with officials saying the country may have passed the peak of its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.
A government statement said the Omicron variant, while highly transmissible, had seen lower hospitalisation rates than previous waves.
We might still have a brutal winter, but it could be a light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel.
So I think that in this last post of 2021, I'll focus on the biggest good news story of the year right here in Canada.
The re-election of Justin Trudeau...
For his victory not only helped us survive a deadly pandemic, it also help save our country and its precious values.
While the look on Erin O'Toole's face, after losing an election he was supposed to win, was worth the price of admission.
For in the end he couldn't even summon up enough courage to urge his own supporters to get vaccinated.
He's just too scared of them.
And now that Omicron is spreading like wildfire, and the word "vaccination" makes him scream, the ghastly coward is now running for cover, along with the equally ghastly Doug Ford...
Like two Con chickens heading for oblivion.
While Justin Trudeau has never let the Cons, or their shabby bought media, stop him from charting his own course.
On everything from vaccines, childcare, the fight against bigotry, and the battle to save the planet.
And this photo record of the year, by his great photographer Adam Scotti speaks for itself.
Especially when you look at this picture of some of the murderous hatred he had to endure from O'Toole's ugly Cons...
Take a good look at those pictures, and weep for what O'Toole and his gang of right-wing extremists and religious fanatics have done to this country.
But then what do you expect from the scummy Cons?
When not only are they anti-vaxxers, they are ugly misogynists, and vile homophobes.
The lowest of the low, the dirtiest of the dirtiest.
The toxic Trudeau haters who would poison the soul of this country.
And the good news?
Justin Trudeau never backed down.
Never let the Con thugs intimidate him, even when they threw rocks at his head.
Or insulted his mother...
And in 2021, he and the decent people of this country stuck a fork in the side of the RepubliCon machine.
Leaving its guts scattered all over the place like road kill.
And with a little luck in 2022, O'Toole's own supporters will finish him off...
And hopefully tear themselves to pieces in the process.
As for me, I vow to go after the toxic Trudeau haters harder than I ever have.
The haters have bombarded me with vile comments and threats like never before, and no doubt some would like to kill me.
But they will NEVER intimidate me, I love my Canada too much, and NOTHING will save them.
Finally I'd like to thank you my readers for your support and encouragement. And for contributing so much to this blog. You are all magnificent.
We have gone through the darkness together, and will celebrate together when the light returns.
Happy New Year everybody!!!
Happy New Year Simon. Yeah I hope 2022 turns out a lot better than this hellscape of a year. So sick of the media and their feckless bothsiding of what is undoubtedly a group of "fascists with a smile" (shit-eating grin). I have completely given up on At Issue with all its Trudeau-bashing, doomer predictions for the Liberals and wishcasting for cons. The Democrats' prospects do not look good at all but man, I hope Canada can stay the course.
Thought you might appreciate the Christmas chat with PMJT's pal Terry DiMonte. I wrote a piece about it. I found it a lot more engaging than the insufferable gotcha tripe from Evan Selloutman and Pentagon Barbie Stephenson. Well worth the full half hour. The other year-enders were crap.
Canada is a better country for people like the Trudeau family, like the hardworking folks on the Liberal team, and like you and everyone else who contributes here. I find it sad that so many don't appreciate it and hate him for no reason, but I hope they're mostly just tired like we all are, and are able to see a light at the end of the tunnel and the bigger picture of just how good they have it.
If the border ever reopens and I have the opportunity (travel ain't cheap) I really want to see this country someday. And I'd love to tell the PM just how much his leadership means to a lot of us 'Muricans who want something more. Who yearn for a government that is earnest, innovative, and compassionate, and that really does put in the effort to "grow the economy from the heart." We almost had it with this Biden admin, but fucking Manchin turned out to be a traitor from within. Hopefully Canada can manage to avoid the downslide that we're on. The answer is to keep Trudeau for as long as humanly possible and get rid of Dougie and Kenney!
Happy New Year again to everyone here. Best wishes for a healthy and COVID-free 2022, and many more Liberal-governed years to come!
Best wishes for 2022 Simon and all the others that support your blog. Its an upside down world we live in where authoritarian China has smashed Covid while the authoritarian worshipping Cons in North America have caused it to flourish in the name of freedom.
RT
