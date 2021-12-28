Why Are The Cons Still Doing Nothing To Stop Covid From Spreading?

As the Omicron variant keeps spreading like wildfire, many hospitals in this country are teetering on the edge of collapse.
Burnout and staff shortages have created a dangerous situation, and everyone knows that the only way we avoid straining the system further is by getting more Canadians vaccinated.
Which makes what Erin O'Toole is doing even more disgusting and criminal.
For while Justin Trudeau never stops urging Canadians to get vaccinated, O'Toole has yet to even mention the word vaccination.
But did use Christmas to make idiot videos like this one...
Can you believe it?
This is what happens when my kids watch too many Christmas movies...— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) December 24, 2021
Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/cM3Dr7Uqe6
Putting out that kind of senseless video, complete with a shoutout to the gun lobby...
At a time when hospitals are struggling to survive...
And what makes it even worse is the reason O'Toole has yet to issue even ONE message to his supporters urging them to get vaccinated, is because he doesn't dare.
Old jelly belly is scared that if he does do the right thing many of the Con anti-vaxxers out there will turn on him, and end any chance he has of staying on as their dilapidated leader.
So far our shabby Con media has pretended not to notice O'Toole's abominable cowardice which makes a joke out of his fraudulent claims to be a Great Warrior Leader.
But the pressure is mounting, he is caught between a rock and a hard place, and sooner or later when more Canadians realize how he is sabotaging the war on Covid, and threatening their lives, it will be all over for Shiny Big Boy.
They will scream out in disgust: Dirty, smelly, cowardly, Cons, stop killing our people !!!
And they will give thanks that at a terrible time like this one. we had a real leader who never stops urging Canadians to get vaccinated.
Is doing his best to lead this country out of the darkness and into the light...
