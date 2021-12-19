How Many Canadians Will the Con Anti-Vaxxers Kill?

It's hard to get away from it. The sinking feeling that we've been here before. Two long years ago.
The feeling that all that suffering went for nothing, and that we're back where we began.
Doomed to wear masks, and live our lives remotely, at fifty per cent capacity, if we're lucky. Forever.
So I find it hard to relate to those who are so burned out, so emotionally exhausted, they're ready to throw in the towel, and surrender to this beast...
Even though the alien sounding Omicron is spreading at warp speed, and most Canadians are probably going to get it, unless they live like hermits.
And even though in the UK, scientists are warning of a murderous wave of disease and death.
The scale of the threat posed by the Omicron variant was laid bare by government scientists last night as they warned that there are now hundreds of thousands of infections every day. That daily number could reach between 600,000 and 2 million by the end of the month if new restrictions are not brought in immediately.The government’s SPI-M-O group of scientists, which reports to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), also warned that, based on their modelling, hospitalisations could peak between 3,000 and 10,000 a day and deaths at between 600 and 6,000 a day.
But despite that, here in Canada, pandemic fatigue has some Con putting themselves before the needs of their country.
Researchers also discovered that pandemic fatigue affects "a substantial minority of people" who tended to have "greater levels of emotional burnout, pessimism, apathy, and cynical or negative beliefs" about the pandemic.
The research found these people were more "narcissistic, entitled, and gregarious" and more likely to report having been infected with SARS-CoV-2, which they regarded as an "exaggerated" threat.
"In other words, pandemic fatigue was associated with heightened self-interest to the expense of community needs," the study says.
Which explains why Cons like Erin O'Toole can't summon up the courage to do the right thing.
Conservative MPs will be free to travel internationally over the holidays while their Liberal and NDP counterparts have been told to stay home.
Because he's too cowardly to annoy the many anti-vaxxers in his grubby caucus, and he doesn't care how many Canadians die from the virus.
Or care that his unvaccinated supporters are endangering us all by threatening to bring down our healthcare system...
As Dr Katharine Smart, the President of the Canadian Medical Association, explains here.
Triage IS occurring NOW - people are dying who have been unable to access care because the acute care systems is overwhelmed with #Covid. Thousands, yes thousands, of 🇨🇦’s have lost their lives for this reason.
For if or when our heroic health workers go down, sooner or later so will we...
And the good news?
While Justin Trudeau builds on his reputation as a pandemic leader.
"Omicron doesn't care if we're tired of restrictions," Trudeau said in a year-end interview airing on Rosemary Barton Live on Sunday. "It's going to keep doing what it does anyway.
"We have a choice, because we've seen it so many times. If we act early and carefully to hold back, to starve Omicron, if we over the next two weeks don't feed it, don't give it opportunities to spread more than it has to, we'll have a much better winter and a way better spring."
The Cons are trying to imitate the Trump Republicans, who because so many refuse to get vaccinated, are dying in enormous numbers.
And with a little bit of luck, if they don't change their behaviour, the same thing could happen to our Cons...
No comments:
Post a Comment