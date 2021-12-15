Erin O'Toole's Monstrous and Unforgivable Vaccine Failure

With the Winter Break just a few days away, Erin O'Toole is getting more and more desperate, and throwing all but the kitchen sink at Justin Trudeau.
He's accusing Justin Trudeau of being responsible for the rise in inflation, even suggesting that Trudeau doesn't care if Canadians starve.
He's blaming him for the collapse of Afghanistan, and has suggested that he's not a real Canadian, like HIMSELF.
He's even blasted Trudeau for not planting enough trees. Can you believe it? From the party that doesn't believe that climate change is real.
It's all deeply disturbing, but this is absolutely INSANE...
O'Toole and his Cons are asking Trudeau and his cabinet minister questions when they aren't in the House. So they can use the clips to claim that the Liberals didn't have the guts to answer them.
Great eh?
All hail our diseased Big Brother.
But there is one subject the Cons aren't even pretending to want to talk about. And that's the desperate struggle to get Canadians vaccinated, as the Omicron virus surges all over the country.
In the UK hospitals are discharging patients as quickly as they can to prepare for what Boris Johnson has called a coming "tidal wave" of Covid cases.
Omicron could cause between 25,000 and 75,000 deaths in England over the next five months without tougher Covid restrictions, experts have told the government.
Some researchers like Prof Eleanor Riley, from the University of Edinburgh believe that Omicron is so transmissible, we're all going to get it sooner or later.
Riley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Omicron is spreading so quickly that, I think, unless you are living the life of a hermit, you are very likely to come across it in the next few weeks.“I don’t think anyone should be going around thinking they are not going to catch it. I think that situation has changed.”
And what's happening in the UK could easily happen here, overwhelming our hospitals, and leading to many more tragedies like this one.
But despite that, Erin O'Toole still hasn't lifted a finger to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.
Unlike Justin Trudeau...
Who never misses a chance to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.
So why is O'Toole letting down his country at such a critical time in his history?
Answer: Because O'Toole cares more about the support of the Trudeau hating anti-vaxxers, than he cares about the lives of ordinary Canadians.
And he knows what they might do to him if he does encourage people to get vaccinated.
Which isn't just cowardly, it's criminal.
And the good news?
The Cons really are becoming the Covid Cons...
The Party of the Dead.
So it looks like the loser O'Toole is going to have a very bleak Christmas...
And will most richly deserve it.
And he is going to pay for it...
