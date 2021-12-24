Is Erin O'Toole Trying To Change His Ugly Image?

Ever since Erin O'Toole became Con leader he has crawled through a political sewer of his own making.
He has fired off one vile attack ad at Justin Trudeau, he has lied like a thief, he has debased our Parliament and our country.
But something funny seems to have happened to him on the road to Christmas.
He has stopped attacking Trudeau, and is now pretending to be Mr Nice Guy.
In my last post I showed you a video where O'Toole plays the hapless Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Which was scary enough.
Now O'Toole and his family are back with another video, where they talk about their favourite Christmas ornaments...
And shiny Big Boy gets to talk about how his whole family attends church regularly.
Which is clearly designed to appeal to the religious fanatics in the Con base, who like Rachael Thomas are clearly on the war path...
For Thomas, seen here at a Guns, Guinness, and presumably God fundraiser, wants everyone to know that she is feeling sorry for the unvaccinated, believes they are being demonized, and is spreading disinformation.
Which is clearly outrageous at a time when Omicron is spreading like wildfire, but O'Toole is to scared to discipline her because Thomas likes to play the martyr...
And he's afraid that all the other religious fanatics in his caucus could crucify him if he did.
Or force the O'Toole family to leave town in a hurry...
It's a farcical situation, but at least it may explain why Rebecca O'Toole is apparently trying to bribe every Con MP with a jar of O'Toole soup...
Instead of sending those jars of Stornaway Soup to family and friends, or to a homeless shelter to help feed the hungry.
It also explains why the Cons are going nowhere, while the Trudeau Liberals are becoming more and more popular.
As well as explaining why Erin O'Toole is now trying to pose as a nice guy, and making those Christmas videos hoping his own Cons will have mercy on him.
But after all the terrible things he's done, and all those terrible polls, I don't think it's going to work...
BREAKING: @erinotoole releases his annual #Christmas video. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/DHRzpcFchY— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) December 22, 2021
The damage has been too great, the grifter can't change his image, and the Christmas message is the right one:
Never Ever Vote Conservative...
No comments:
Post a Comment