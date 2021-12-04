The Wonderful Humiliation Of The Con Clown Pierre Poilievre

He is an ugly right wing extremist, a cruel bully, and a toxic Trudeau hater of the lowest order.
Once he would say crazy things like "the root cause of terrorism is terrorism."
Now he's the Con shadow Finance Minister, and he's still saying crazy things....
He won't listen to the experts.
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says government spending and stimulus are not to blame for increased inflation.
I think that's not right," he said during an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday. "In fact, what the stimulus did was to keep the economy from going into a deep hole in which we would have experienced persistent deflation."Even the Con friendly Globe accuses him of running over the facts.
An independent study tracking how our elected Members of Parliamentspend their day has found that, in average work week, the majority of MPs time is spent sitting at their desk, thinking about how, when and where they would punch Pierre Poilievre right in the face.
“I would never physically strike a fellow member of parliament, let’s be clear about that,” said one MP who wished to go unnamed. “But I can’t deny that when we’re in Question Period or a committee hearing I sometimes let my mind wander and it always ends up in the same place. My foot up his ass.”It's a happy thought, but it's too violent for me. And besides, if I lost a shoe up Polievre's ample ass I'd be humiliated eh?
Canada's economy added 154,000 new jobs last month, surging past expectations and enough to move the jobless rate down to just six per cent.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that the jobless rate fell by 0.7 percentage points, to six per cent. That's the lowest jobless rate since the pandemic began.
For that has got to REALLY hurt.And this can only make him look like an idiot.
So all things considered...
2 comments:
Aaron Wherry seems to be hedging his bets that Skippy becomes the next con leader. ('Course, the CBC brass is trying to make fetch -- I mean Chrétien/Martin -- happen, and wouldn't let Wherry do that without also throwing in an obligatory "Trudeau is done and Freeland is inevitable" angle.) The Liberals are united but O'Foole is desperate not to get supplanted, as his latest backlash to Batty Batters and the other party councillor demonstrates. Problem is, the faction that wants him gone isn't going away, and while putting Skippy up might be "entertaining" for the pundits and a sop to the base, it annoys mainstream voters (and even the business community, who find him an ignorant, populist, overcompensating joke).
Tool might be thinking that by letting Skippy make a fool of himself, he's damaging any hope that Skippy might have of replacing him. On the contrary, the only thing that will get inflated with his restored public profile is his ego, and the frothing base's desire to turf Tool in favor of their pigeon messiah. Tool is hoping to rag the puck to the next election by playing whack-a-mole with the "dissidents," instead of just getting it over with and ripping off the band-aid. I remember a country song from the '80s which says, "if you cling too tightly, you're going to lose control."
No one "quivers" in Skippy's presence, except Liberals who try to stifle laughter when he opens his beak to make grand pronouncements in his squawking helium voice. I'm beginning to think he has a humiliation kink: he probably got stiff in his softwood when Freeland spanked him this week with, of all things, a rolled-up copy of the National Post. Reminds me of a certain other bigly tremendous business genius who had a fetish for getting whacked with copies of Forbes. Shoo bird, shoo bird, go away!
Didn't O'Stool fire PP as shadow finance minister before the last election? So why the flip-flop? The press should be hounding O'Stool with that question.
