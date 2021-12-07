Why It's Important to Remember the Montreal Massacre

It's been 32 years since their young lives ended so suddenly and so brutally.
If they had lived some of them could could be grandmothers today, with daughters attending the same engineering school where they were murdered.
The École Polytechnique, where they were studying, determined to show the world that women could be just as good engineers as men.
Only to have all their dreams shattered, on a snowy evening in Montreal, by an angry man with a gun.
Years ago, when I started blogging about the tragedy, I used to get a lot of vile, threatening comments.
With many of them claiming that the tragedy was the work of a madman, and that misogyny had nothing to do with it.
But it was misogyny, murderous woman hate...
It may have happened in Montreal, but it's a Canadian tragedy.
It has been decades since the mass shooting at École Polytechnique, but the Montreal tragedy still burns in the hearts of Canadians who paid tribute to the 14 victims throughout the day Monday.
Serge St-Arneault, brother of Polytechnique victim Annie St-Arneault, said on Monday that the gunman "had disfigured the face of humanity where each person is a sacred story."
A tragedy where the numbers are getting even more murderous.
The number of women who were victims of homicide has risen in Canada over the past two years, according to preliminary data that researchers say reflect an increase in lethal domestic violence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spike – with 92 women killed in the first six months of this year, an increase from 78 in the first half of 2020, and 60 in the first half of 2019 – corroborates a deadly trend that many anti-violence groups have warned about since the start of the pandemic.
That's why it's so important to remember the Montreal Massacre.
They were strong. They were smart. They were women. And they were murdered because of it. We cannot allow this gender-based violence to exist. So today, as we honour the memory of these 14 women, let us all keep working to end this violence - for good. https://t.co/QFV7lkOMoZ pic.twitter.com/Ib6r2oxhoX— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 6, 2021
Remember who they were, and how they died.
Fight misogyny wherever it rears its ugly head. Fight the Cons who would flood our cities with even more guns.
So that so many years after they were murdered.
The women of the Polytechnique can finally rest in peace...
No comments:
Post a Comment