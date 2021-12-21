Erin O'Toole and the Revolt of the Con Bigots

It was billed as Erin O'Toole's breakthrough moment. The moments when 62 Con MPs who had voted to keep on torturing LGBT kids, changed their minds.
And voted unanimously to ban conversion therapy.
But I never believed it. I could smell the stench of bigotry.
And I was right.
Some of the many SoCons in O'Toole's grubby party are vowing to gp after the gay kids again.
Like the religious fanatic and ugly misogynist Arnold Viersen.
I am opposed to to Bill C-4 as written and should have said no, but I didn't react fast enough. I'm sorry.
Many of my colleagues and I feel strongly that a future Conservative government needs to introduce a law that reaffirms that religious freedom is a fundamental right and to fix the definition of conversion therapy in the criminal code.
The holly roller Cathay Wagantall
I was and continue to be opposed to C-4 in its current form and could and should have said no, but I did not.
My colleagues and I feel strongly that a future Conservative government needs to introduce a law to reaffirm that religious freedom is a fundamental right and to fix the definition of conversion therapy in the Criminal Code.
And lastly but not leastly, the lumbering Ted Falk, who has called vaccines more dangerous than the Delta variant, and now claims he was "blindsided."
I would like to say that I am deeply disappointed and troubled by the decision to fast-track Bill C-4 —and having done so in a way that, frankly, blindsided many Conservative MP’s, including myself.
From day one, as an elected official, my desire has always been to be a voice for the voiceless and vulnerable, to defend the religious freedom of Canadians, and protect the autonomy of the family. Knowing my history as an MP on these issues, you can well understand my alarm with what happened. I am sorry that I did not act quicker and voice my opposition to stop this from happening without debate or study.
So far only three of the SoCons in the Con caucus have spoken out against O'Toole, but we all know there are many many more just waiting to jump him...
And as Althia Raj reports, all that seething frustration has already caused a "bloodbath."
The brewing tensions of the past three months, since the Conservatives’ disappointing election loss, came to a head last Wednesday in what one MP described as a “bloodbath.”
The blood spilled on the caucus floor belonged to party Leader Erin O’Toole, the MP offered in vivid detail. It was the culmination of weeks of frustration, anger, lies, betrayal, shifting alliances, scheming and plotting that have come to characterize the human drama behind the scenes between O’Toole and his caucus.
It's a real mess.
There are different cliques of MPs: those opposed to lockdowns, those upset with O’Toole’s reversal on carbon pricing, those upset with his hands-off approach to Bill 21, those upset over the rush to pass C-4, those who support C-4, those angry over Sen. Denise Batters’s expulsion from caucus, those upset by what they see as the public hanging of Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs.And it can only get worse, as the increasingly desperate Cons plot to carve up their turkey leader...
It's not bad. The O'Toole family imitating the Griswolds, and making shiny Big Boy look like an idiot. All that's missing is a Poilievre in a pear tree.
Merry Christmas everyone! / Joyeux Noël à vous tous !— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) December 24, 2020
May your day be merry and bright! / Que cette journée soit heureuse et merveilleuse ! pic.twitter.com/6dT5eupEbc
I think I still prefer this version of the Twelve Days of Christmas...
