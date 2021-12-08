Erin O'Toole and the Moral Corruption of the Cons

It was an amazing sight. Erin O'Toole shaking hand with Justin Trudeau, after the Bill to ban conversion therapy received unanimous approval in the House of Commons.
Staring into the eyes of the man he smears every day of the year.
Some in our shabby media proclaimed that what we were witnessing was the birth of a more moderate Con party, and even suggested that we could trust them again.
Which of course would be a fatal mistake, for the Cons are still the Cons.
And O'Toole is still O'Toole.
Who just a few days after that historic handshake, was back to smearing Trudeau again.
He can't blame Trudeau for fuelling inflation as him and Poilievre have been doing. Too many experts have made both of them look like idiots.
And he can't go after the Liberals on the vaccination front, not with this scandal.
Four Conservative MPs have been absent from the House of Commons since it passed a motion tightening the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, with Leader Erin O'Toole refusing to say why.
Or this one.
Nor can he go after them on guns, as he is still doing...
Not after he has promised to make all these guns legal again if he ever becomes Prime Minister...
He can't even attack Trudeau on the burning issue of climate change. Not when so many of his supporters don't believe that climate change is real.
And so many of them want O'Toole to resign.
But while I can understand his desperation He is after all on the political equivalent of death row. And so is his fascist party.
I cannot accept this filth from his ugly supporters. Who would take this CNN story...
You know, you really have to wonder who those political pornographers are? And who they are really working for?
But I guess nobody should be surprised, when O'Toole appointed this Con, Michelle Ferreri, to be his shadow Tourism minister.
For that is who so many are.
So why is Justin Trudeau smiling, as a tsunami of Con excrement swirls all around him?
Probably because he knows that O'Toole's disgusting toxic Trudeau hate isn't getting him anywhere.Although I'm sure he can hardly wait for this grotesque session of Parliament to end.
And I'm sure most decent Canadians feel the same way.
I know I do.
We all need a break from those filthy Cons.
I don't know what country they think they're living in.
But it sure isn't my Canada....
