The Day The Cons Officially Became A Party of Right-Extremists

I vividly remember the scene. Justin Trudeau was addressing a small rally in a field in the Montérégie, back in 2018.
When suddenly a nasty old woman started heckling him in an ugly racist manner.
Trudeau in his usual polite way told her to behave herself, only to have her accuse him of demeaning her, and sue him for $90,000.
Which was totally absurd as you can see in this video.
So I wasn't surprised that a Superior Court judge has thrown the case out of court.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has dismissed a defamation suit brought against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by a woman who heckled him at a 2018 rally south of Montreal.
Justice Michele Monast wrote in a decision released Monday that Diane Blain’s lawsuit was ill-founded and abusive.
And let Blain, a well known right-wing activist, know what she thought of her.
Blain had argued in court that Trudeau’s words made her feel humiliated, shocked and ridiculed and that she received disparaging comments from others after the incident. But Monast said the public reaction against Blain following the encounter with the prime minister were the result of Blain’s actions, not what Trudeau said.
But what I find interesting is how the Con reacted at the time, as Dale Smith points out here.
Think back to when the House of Commons returned shortly after this incident, the Conservatives all rushed to give succour to this woman, and tried to frame her aggressive questions and demands as though she was “just asking about the budget.” No, seriously. Conservative after Conservative stood up in the House of Commons to whine that “if Trudeau doesn’t like your questions, he calls you a racist.” Because in their minds, being called a racist is a worse crime than the actual racism that the woman was displaying. And it goes to show what the party is willing to stand up for, and who they are willing to protect if they think they can score points from it.
For it revealed how racist and morally corrupt the Cons had become, and marked the moment they officially became a party of right-wing extremists.
While I backed that up, and also wrote that the incident revealed how biased our shabby media had become.
By accusing Trudeau of bullying Blain, instead of going after her toxic bigotry, and her ugly friends.
According to her social media activity, Blain not only appears to hold racist views but is connected with a number of far-right extremist groups, including groups called the Front Patriotique du Québec and Storm Alliance.
Or going after all the other bigots who were at that rally.
According to Le Troupeau and independently verified by PressProgress, multiple members of far-right groups were in the crowd during the Prime Minister’s speech last week – researchers suggest it was a coordinated effort to disrupt the event.
And who were allowed to get far too close to Justin Trudeau.
Which marked the beginning of a descent into darkness, where toxic Trudeau hate is now so out of control it threatens the future of this country.
In the United States and the U.K right wing threats against political leaders are on the rise. And the same thing is happening here.
The Cons may be just a shabby gang of low life cowardly scumbags, more American than Canadian.
But normalize hate, and give them enough rope, and they can and will kill our Canada...
