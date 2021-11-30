Making The Torture Of LGBT Kids Criminal. At Last.

On any given day thousands of young people call the streets of Canada home.
And about twenty to thirty percent of them are LGBT kids.
Thrown into the street by their own parents, or running away from so-called conversion therapy, a series of fraudulent treatments supposed to make them "normal."
Which never works, is nothing more than the torture of young people and drives some of them to take their own lives.
So it's cruel, it's barbaric, it's crime against humanity.
But at last now it's going to be outlawed in Canada.
The federal government today announced new legislation that would effectively ban the practice of conversion therapy in Canada.
The religious fanatics and other kooks who would torture gay kids will finally be branded as the cowardly criminals they are.
The new version would make "causing another person to undergo conversion therapy" a criminal offence. The previous version, known as Bill C-6, called for a criminal penalty only if conversion therapy was performed on an adult without consent.
The change suggests that no person will be allowed to participate in conversion therapy if the bill becomes law — regardless of consent.
And all the religious fanatics and other kooky Con bigots are going to have to decide whether to support the bill, after trying so hard, and in such numbers, to kill the last one...
Just like Stephen Harper, who waged a stealthy war on gay people, would have done.
And so would the creepy religious fanatic Andrew Scheer...
Who once compared gay people to dogs.
So who could trust a man like Erin O'Toole?
When he lies about everything, and we live in a country that sadly still reeks of homophobia.
Where even so-called "progressives" like the Disaffected Liberal are allowed to get away with saying that gay kids who complain about bullying should keep their problem and their sexual orientation to themselves.
Right here on Progressive Bloggers.
He has never apologized for his ugly words but at least it does explain why that self loathing nutcase hates Justin Trudeau so much.
Luckily, neither him nor all the other ugly murderous haters have never stopped Trudeau from doing the right thing.
The gay kids weren't silenced either, and along with their many straight allies never stopped demanding justice....
And we won.
So it's a great day, but I can't help feeling sad for all the gay kids who didn't live to see this day.
Like 15-year-old Jamie Hubley, who was bullied to death in Ottawa ten years ago...
Jamie made a great video of himself singing Lady Gaga's big hit "Born Like This," shortly before he killed himself.
Sadly, somebody recently took that video down, but this guy does a pretty good job of getting that simple message across...
For it is THAT simple: Gay people are born that way.
So why did it take so long? Will the bigot Cons now finally get it?
Will all that hate explode in Erin O'Toole's face?
Stay tuned for further developments.
And thank goodness for Justin Trudeau and his government who are standing up for our values.
And giving all decent Canadians, in the season of love, something to celebrate...
No comments:
Post a Comment