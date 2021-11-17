The Incredible Cowardice of Erin O'Toole (Continued)

All through the campaign the Con Propaganda machine bombarded us with images portraying Erin O'Toole as a mighty warrior.
A strong brave leader, a freedom fighter, who isn't afraid of anything or anyone, especially Justin Trudeau, who he is on a mission to totally DESTROY #!!@!!
But sadly, now we find out, he's just a cowardy custard. A man so scared of all those anti-vaxxers, religious fanatics, and other kooks in his own caucus, he felt he had to fire Denise Batters, or people might think he was one of THEM!!!
But now he's worried what the kooks and Batty Batters might do to him...
Because she's looking and sounding even scarier than usual.
So now he's claiming that he didn't fire her, she fired HERSELF!!
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole today defended his decision to turf a Saskatchewan senator from caucus for pushing a petition to hold an earlier leadership review, saying Sen. Denise Batters is not a team player.
"That's why we made the decision last night. You don't want to make the decision, but she really made it for herself."
Which is not only a cowardly way to try to keep the kooks from coming after him...
This is a REALLY cowardly way to fire anyone.
Can you believe it?
He left a VOICE MAIL for her. He didn't have the guts or the decency to do it in person.
And he would have us believe that he's a strong leader?
Gimme a break.
For this is beyond cowardice.
Batters said O'Toole is trying to suppress dissent by using "threats" and "intimidation" to force MPs to fall in line.
If Mr. O'Toole is certain that the members of our party support the new direction in which he is taking our party, he should have nothing to fear by facing our members democratically in an expedited confidence vote. That he is fighting against this with threats and intimidation to caucus speaks volumes," Batters said.
Who does that Con jelly belly think think he is?
Who is pulling his strings?
And can you imagine what might happen to the decent people of this country if he was our Prime Minister, or Supreme Leader?
Especially now that he's just hired the grubby alt-right propagandist Jeff Ballingall to help him poison our country further.
