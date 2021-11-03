Justin Trudeau's Extraordinary COP26 Performance

Justin Trudeau is on his way home after three action packed days at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. And it's a fitting end to an amazing year.
He led his country through the darkness of a pandemic that killed so many Canadians and frightened so many others.
He fought off the ugly Cons, and the grubby Con media, and a Zombie army of toxic Trudeau haters, to win a third straight general election.
But I wouldn't be surprised if fifty years from now, he will be remembered above all by future generations for what he did at the Glasgow summit.
For it was a tour de force.
He started off by announcing plans to wind down the Tar Sands.
Canada will impose a hard cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Calling the promise "a major commitment" that should inspire other resource-rich countries to dramatically curb their own emissions, Trudeau said Canada is prepared to limit the growth of one of the country's largest industries to help the world hold the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Which had people all over the world applauding him, and the Cons and the Con media in this country screaming hysterically.
If there was any doubt that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pursue his climate goals at the expense of the Canadian economy, it was put to rest by his remarks at the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday, when he used the international forum to openly declare war on Alberta’s oil and gas industry.
Then he went a step further by calling on other countries to do what he has done in Canada, and introduce a price on carbon.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all countries to agree to some sort of global price on carbon, a measure he says will dramatically curb the use of fossil fuels and level the playing field for countries like Canada that already impose a levy on emissions.
Speaking at a panel discussion organized by Canada on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Trudeau said his government fought hard to impose its carbon tax policy over the opposition of political opponents in Canada, and now he wants to take that fight to the global stage.
Trudeau also joined other leaders in a pledge to end deforestation by 2030, and reduce methane levels. As well as taking a leading role in a campaign to raise money to help developing nations cope with climate change.
It's an impressive list of achievements, and now it will be up to negotiators to flesh out the details.
While an army of climate activists keep the pressure on to do even more...
And I must say I'm optimistic that all of this will lead us to a better world.
I'm also pretty confident that our new Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Justin Trudeau will be a force to be reckoned with.
And that along with Chrystia Freeland, Jonathan Wilkinson, and all the other members of Team Trudeau they will be able to take on Big Oil and their media stooges, and force a transition to a greener Canada.
While making Erin O'Toole, who has yet to mention the COP26 summit, look even more of a loser.
If that's possible.
Needless to say the Con media has been trying to downplay the progress in Glasgow, and the ghastly old Disaffected Liberace has been skittering all over his tiny dark web, dumping on Justin Trudeau, and repeating over and over again that we're all doomed.
But he only does that because he's a lonely old loser bigot, and thinks it makes him sound important. And he enjoys making other people miserable.
While I prefer to follow the advice of a real climate change warrior like Michael Mann who said this in a recent interview:
There is still time. Don’t let the doomers convince you it’s too late to do anything about climate change. That leads us down the same path of inaction as outright denial. And the inactivists, the forces of inaction, would love nothing more than for environmental progressives to remain on the sidelines because they’re convinced it’s too late to do anything. It isn’t too late, but we have to act, and we have to act now.
So I'm with the optimists, and with Team Trudeau.
And of course this is also encouraging:
No comments:
Post a Comment