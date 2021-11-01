Erin O'Toole's Most Miserable Halloween

It was Halloween in my neighbourhood, and although I didn't have the time or the energy to carve a pumpkin this year, I had a big pumpkin in the sky shining down on me.
And my friends and I had a lot of fun.
But sadly, poor Erin O'Toole who was hoping to dress up as a winner, had a horrible Halloween.
After the Great Con Pumpkin Brian Mulroney roasted him for being such a weak leader.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole should show leadership on mandatory vaccinations and show any of his unvaccinated MPs the door, says former prime minister and Conservative leader Brian Mulroney.
Mulroney said that if he was the leader today, he would require all of his MPs to roll up their sleeves and receive the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it a “no-brainer.”
Of course. That's leadership,” he said in an interview on CTV’s Question Period with host Evan Solomon.
Which must have left O'Toole feeling like even more of a loser than usual...
For this was brutal.
“Look, you're not the leader to follow, you are the leader to lead, and if you think this is in the national interest, Canada's interest, you get your members of Parliament in line, and they have to support what you're doing.”
Especially since everybody knows that there are so many anti-vaxers and other kooks in the Con caucus, and O'Toole is scared stiff of them.
Captain Outhouse and his filthy Cons never miss a chance to go after the gentle Margaret Trudeau.
The Conservative Party is calling on Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to investigate whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act after his mother spoke at an event organized by a group that has received federal funding.
In the letter obtained by CTV News, Conservative MP Michael Barrett references a CTV News exclusive report that details how Margaret Trudeau spoke at Elevate.ca’s Think 2030 series on Oct. 14 to address the mental health impacts of the pandemic.But he dares not offend his kooky caucus, for obvious reasons...
Former prime minister and Progressive Conservative leader Brian Mulroney gave a ringing endorsement to Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole Wednesday evening.
At a Conservative rally at the Hôtel Chéribourg in Orford, Que., Mulroney praised O'Toole's leadership of the party, calling him "steady, strong and visionary."
Only to also end up looking like an idiot...
And all I can say is, will somebody please find a real job for Erin O'Toole?
For his Cons are withering on the vine, and there is nothing he can do to save them...
Happy, happy everybody.
I hope your Halloween was as good as mine was...
1 comment:
Bryan wants his O'Toole Cake and eat him alive, too.
I find it hard to agree with ole Lyin' Bryan, but he's right. Leaders lead. When it came to (allegedly) getting cash handouts, no one can say that Bryan Mulrooney didn't (allegedly) have his hand out for that sweet sweet lobbyist cash second or go out of his way for photos with the rich and powerful.
Post a Comment