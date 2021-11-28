Is Erin O'Toole Losing His Battle To Remain Con Leader?

In the last few days Erin O'Toole and his ugly Cons have been going practically wild, trying to stop the government from bringing back a hybrid Parliament.
And it has been a brutish spectacle. O'Toole is now so desperate he couldn't care less about protecting others from his possibly pestilential Cons.
He just wants to have enough of his Cons in the Commons so they can turn it into a monkey house or a fascist circus.
So he has been going after Trudeau like
a bat an ape out of hell.
Or at least he was...
Now he's slowly deflating, after the arrival of Omicron. And looking like a dangerous idiot.
While the Liberals, and the NDP, look like geniuses.
The House of Commons decided in a Thursday evening vote to return under a hybrid format, which will allow MPs to attend debates, committee meetings and cast votes virtually if they choose to do so.
And to make matters worse, O'Toole is also looking like a hypocrite, for spending a million dollars on an election studio, to protect himself from the potentially pestilential breath of ordinary Canadians.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says $1 million in party funds spent on their downtown Ottawa election studio was money well spent.
Which is sure to make his many Con enemies start sharpening their knives again...
Veteran conservative strategist Tim Powers told Global News that the studio’s price tag is sure to raise some eyebrows in caucus – particularly among those MPs who want O’Toole gone.
“There are always conservatives who are going to question party spending on election outcomes, more vigorously if the election doesn’t produce a win, and they should do that,” Powers said.
Which in turn explains why O'Toole seems to be suffering from what Enzo DiMatteo calls a bad case of bunker mentality.
O’Toole’s strategists are at it again – true to O’Toole’s military training – and are adopting a bunker mentality to now beat back questions about his leadership.
The slow drip, drip, drip of embarrassing leaks is becoming harder to ignore. It’s torturous to watch.
And DiMatteo is right, hiring the grotesque Jeff Ballingall reeks of desperation.
It didn’t work during the election. It’s not working now with the party essentially refrying the same old same old in its social media messaging since the election, including trying to drum up fears of a Liberal-NDP coalition to keep the base in check.
The Conservative brain trust around O’Toole is running out of ideas. It’s all becoming a little tiresome. How long can the charade last?
My guess is the charade won't last more than a few more months.
I've noticed that the SoCons are starting to stir. Starting to let the party know how they feel about abortions and vaccines.
So O'Toole, who was at a Saskatchewan cattle show yesterday, will have trouble holding on...
Which is just as well for this country.
For his anti-Trudeau hate mongering is out of control...
The pestilential Cons are a deadly threat to the life of our decent Prime Minister.
And a mortal threat to us all...
