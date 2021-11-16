Erin O'Toole, Jason Kenney, and the Great Con Revolts

It's finally happened. Somebody has finally stuck a pin into Erin O'Toole's Con balloon.
I knew it was going to happen. The writing has been on the wall since the night O'Toole lost the election.
A loser, is a loser, is a loser.
But who knew it would be Batty?
Who knew it would be Senator Batty Batters who would fire the first shot?
Conservative Saskatchewan Sen. Denise Batters has launched a petition to oust Erin O'Toole as party leader — a high-profile effort by a caucus member who said she lost faith in O'Toole after the Conservative Party suffered "significant losses" in the last campaign.
In announcing her petition, Batters said that on O'Toole's watch, the party has flip-flopped on major issues such as carbon pricing, firearms and conscience rights and has lost once-Conservative seats in urban and suburban ridings in Alberta, B.C. and the Greater Toronto Area.
The Con establishment is trying to shut her down.
Just hours after Batters launched her effort, the party's president Robert Batherson wrote to the senator telling her that her petition "is not in order" and that the referendum process can't be used to launch a leadership review.
Michelle Rempel is going wild...
Wild I tell you...
But Batty isn't biting.
Conservative Party President @RBatherson says Senator @DeniseBatters' petition to oust Erin O'Toole as leader "is not in order" and the referendum process cannot be used to launch a leadership review. Take a listen to Sen. Batters' response. pic.twitter.com/FOvfiSgV0j— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) November 15, 2021
The revolt could be spreading.
A Saskatchewan senator’s petition to force Erin O’Toole to face a leadership review is part of a coordinated campaign to oust the Conservative leader, sources tell Global News.
Multiple sources told Global News that her petition is part of a “multi-step” campaign that includes MPs and senators, as well as current and former party officials that want O’Toole gone after September’s disappointing election results.
And as if those cannibal games aren't entertaining enough...
Jason Kenney is also facing a backbencher revolt.
And yesterday in the presence of Justin Trudeau, he was wonderfully humiliated, on what should have been a good day.
Monday should have been one of Premier Jason Kenney’s best days in office.But he started with the familiar anvil around his neck — his own United Conservative Party.
Twenty-two of Kenney’s 87 riding associations went public with their demand for an early leadership review vote.
And I mean humiliated.
Kenney looked almost grey when he took to the podium alongside Trudeau, who surely knew what was going on.
It had to be deeply embarrassing for Kenney to stand beside his chief political foe at a moment like that.
So embarrassing, that from behind his mask, Trudeau couldn't stop smiling.
But then who could blame him?
When as Susan Delacourt points out, he has so much to celebrate.
Justin Trudeau insisted on Monday that he wasn’t going to be drawn into a discussion of Conservative leadership troubles — except to note that it was a great day to be Liberal.
“The federal Liberals have never been so united,” the prime minister said, smiling at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney standing beside him in Edmonton — one of two Conservative leaders facing new revolts in their ranks on Monday. The other is federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole.
Little wonder Trudeau permitted himself a smile. A bad day for Conservatives generally turns out to be good news for Liberals.
The Con brand is imploding.
Rotting like a fish from the head down.
And for the rest of us, and our country.
The future looks promising...
https://twitter.com/ajhtweeting/status/1460422416190951424?s=20
“The federal Liberals have never been so united,” the prime minister said, smiling at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney standing beside him in Edmonton.
Zing!!!!! Ouch. That's gotta hurt. And with Kenney beside him to boot. Love it. In the event that they're not in a jar in his mother's pantry and Jason does have testicles, I'm guessing that they shrunk about 3 sizes after that remark.
It is indeed a great day to be Liberal, Justin. Mostly for the direction the country is headed in but also for the tremendous joy at seeing the Cons implode before our very eyes. The party that likes to project that the Libs are the divisive ones are showing Canadians who, in fact, are the divisive ones. Always were and always will be. I cant wait to see how the tool's going to spin this dog's breakfast as the Con brand is slowly spinning into irrelevance, much like a just flushed toilet.
It is promising indeed, Simon and it'll only get better as they scurry around like rats after a thermonuclear explosion. Killing and eating their own just to survive. Grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy this version of "Survivor: Con Apocalypse".
JD
