Erin O'Toole and the Shadow Cabinet From Hell

Ever since he returned from the place where he had been hiding, Erin O'Toole has looked a lot like a man on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
And who can blame him? So many problems, so much criticism, so much losing.
Yesterday, he tried to put a new face on his government by finally unveiling his shadow cabinet.
But sadly for him, that only made matters worse.
For it's a shadow cabinet from Hell.
I mean what else can you call it, when it's so full of mediocrities O'Toole's "star" shadow cabinet minister is Pierre Poilievre?
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is restoring popular MP Pierre Poilievre to his role as the party's finance critic today as he releases his new list of critics for the next Parliament.
The vicious little Harper sucker who terrorized Canadians during the dark days of the Con regime, with his attempts to suppress the vote and his foul Enemies List...
The venomous political thug who yellow belly O'Toole believes will make the Liberals "quiver."
When in fact they'll probably be laughing their heads off when Poilievre comes up against their finance minister Chrystia Freeland...
"I see the Liberals quiver when he rises to his feet," @erinotoole says of @PierrePoilievre and why he's back as the finance critic. #cdnpoli— Susan Delacourt (@SusanDelacourt) November 9, 2021
3 comments:
‘Terrorized’ ��
Taking drama lessons from Justin I see.
Hi 7:27
"I see the Liberals quiver when he rises to his feet"
According to the Tool he certainly terrorized the Liberals or at least caused them make a hurried dash for the vomitorium.
RT
I quivered with a deep belly laugh at the tool's statement that the Liberals quiver in fear when Skippy the Harper fart vacuum rises to speak. Perhaps at having to listen to his whiny little bitch voice but that's about it. He is so enormously outclassed by Chrystia on every level that it will ensure we're all quivering with laughter when CF hands his tiny little balls to him on a platter in QP, over and over again. Should be quite entertaining.
It'll be interesting to see how Saint Leslyn responds to being shut out from the tool's shadowy cabinet. This should concern the tool as it could be her "back of the bus" moment she so craves to strengthen her act of playing the victim. The SoCons will not be happy and it will further divide the party of division.
What's really telling here is that the Cons "star" finance critic is also one of the biggest assholes in the party and in the end, a true reflection of what the CPC has devolved into.
JD
