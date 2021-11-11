Are the Con Oil Pimps Trying To Destroy Canada?

I have never had much respect for Scott Moe, the brutish slack jawed Premier of Saskatchewan.
I have always considered him more of an American politician than a Canadian one, and way too Con and too dumb to govern.
I have been horrified by the way he almost destroyed his province's health system by putting his foul ideology before the needs of the people of his province.
And now I have even less respect for him, if that's possible.
For now he wants to become the Banana Republic leader of a nation within a nation.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wants the province to be a "nation within a nation" by increasing its autonomy in several areas, including policing, taxation and immigration.
"Saskatchewan needs to be a nation within a nation," he tweeted. "When the federal government implements policies that are detrimental to our province, our government will continue to stand up for Saskatchewan people."
And yes, as Gary Mason writes, it's as bizarre as it sounds.
That rumbling sound you heard this week was the very foundation of the country being shaken by calls from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe for nationhood status within Confederation.
And the populace responded with a collective: say what?
Well, slough off this threat at your peril my friends. Saskatchewan may not have been one of the three founding nations of Canada. And it doesn’t have a language separate from the rest of the country. But people were surely curling there long before it became fashionable in the rest of the country.
Or just a bad joke...
One could take this statement seriously or recognize it for what it is: preposterous pandering to a party base that hasn’t exactly been thrilled with the Premier’s performance of late.
It’s a means for Mr. Moe to take a few cheap whacks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is always good politics in a part of the Prairies where that last name can still incite red faces and strong language.
Except that it's not that funny because it could stir up violent right wing separatists out west, and is the same kind of divisive nonsense that Jason Kenney has been peddling for years...
The fact is, what Mr. Moe, and his BFF next door, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, specialize in these days is corrosive and divisive grievance politics. Everything is the fault of the big, bad Liberal government in Ottawa that is allegedly singling out the two provinces through its energy plan and other policies.
To make matters worse, the sorry loser Erin O'Toole is also peddling the same nonsense.
And now so is the Con's spiritual leader Stephen Harper.
Stephen Harper is criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate-change policy for unfairly singling out “certain parts of the country,” as the Liberal government proceeds with a hard cap on oil-and-gas emissions that are expected to particularly affect provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Mr. Harper said if he were in charge of mitigating climate change in Canada in 2021, he would not be taking measures to “shut down” an industry in a region that didn’t generate political returns for him.
Who would have us believe that he would have found a better way to fight climate change, when that grubby oil pimp spent his years in power trying to dismantle every environmental regulation he could.
After working tirelessly to turn us into a shabby petrostate...
Which can only lead to some obvious questions:
Are the Cons really prepared to put the interests of Alberta and Saskatchewan before the future of the planet?
Are they prepared to break up this country if they don't get their way?
And the most important question that needs an urgent answer: Are they still a Canadian party?
For as far as I'm concerned they are not.
And the good news?
We shall use that against them in the next election.
And Justin Trudeau will not only be able to campaign as Canada's climate change champion.
He will also be able to campaign as Canada's champion, fighting those who would destroy it.
And if the treasonous Cons are able to survive that double offensive, I would be very surprised...
