Erin O'Toole and the Return to Parliament

Erin O'Toole has been pumping out pictures of himself jogging, no doubt to show Canadians that he's ready and fit for today's return to Parliament.
And he says his Cons are fit too, fully vaccinated, and if not have medical exemptions.
But sadly, I'm finding that hard to believe, because O’Toole is such a serial liar.
His Cons are such an ugly bunch.
And of course this doesn't help.
Concern over the vaccination status of Conservative MPs was front and center on the eve of a new session of Parliament after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.
This sounds ominous:
Conservative spokeswoman Josie Sabatino confirmed that Lehoux’s diagnosis came two days after he’d attended an in-person caucus retreat on Wednesday and Thursday.
And Mark Holland, the government House leader is right:
Given the Conservatives’ mixed views on vaccination, Holland suggested the party can’t be trusted to police its MPs who claim a medical exemption.
He said public health experts estimate that one to five people out of 100,000 would have valid medical reasons not to get vaccinated. Thus, he said it’s hard to believe there would be multiple Conservatives out of a group of just 119 MPs who would have legitimate exemptions.
That would be “the equivalent of winning the Lotto 6/49 six times. It just is statistically utterly improbable,” he said.
Anyone who would trust a Con with a medical exemption is either as dumb as a spoon, or dangerously delusional.
And another big reason nobody should trust anything O'Toole says about vaccinations, is that he just rehired Jeff Ballingall, the founder of the alt-right site Canada Proud.
They are disgusting.Canada Proud’s video is a classic example of a racist dog-whistle and its claims are not supported by experts, public health data or sources included in Canada Proud’s own video.
And so is this latest Con ad.
Where they take a Trudeau quote out of context, and doctor a photograph to make it look more sinister or more racist.
Justin Trudeau said loud and clear that he doesn't think about monetary policy. With inflation at an 18-year high, we're seeing the repercussions of that. pic.twitter.com/EICXTyv4Hv— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 21, 2021
Just like Andrew Scheer's Con gang doctored a photo of a black refugee family approaching a Canadian border post.
And turned it into another disgusting dog-whistling attack ad...
So with Ballingall back, you can imagine what kind of sewer O'Toole is planning to turn our Parliament into.
It promises to be a grotesque spectacle, especially since the poor loser O'Toole is so desperate he's even started his own Tik Tok channel.
So him and Ballingall can go WILD!!!
‼️WTAF‼️— Scum Chu (@AlbertaOtoole) November 19, 2021
DESPERATE OR WHAT?
On #TikTok,@erinotoole tells us what ‘inflation’ is.
And those shoes.#MajorFacePalm pic.twitter.com/ad3Z6HM0Hd
And yes, it too is a pathetic attempt to get Canadians to love him or at least love his new shoes.
But nothing can change the fact that Canada can't afford his dirty politics.
We've seen it all before, he's not just ugly, he's evil.
He's threatening to poison our democracy further.
So in the name of human decency, he can't be flushed soon enough...
