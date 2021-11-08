The Incredible Cowardice of the Con Loser Erin O'Toole

For almost two months Erin O'Toole has been keeping a very low profile, avoiding the media and not doing any interviews.
I thought he was just pulling a Harper, and trying to recover from the beating Justin Trudeau gave him.
But now it seems that O'Toole wasn't just hiding from the Liberals.
He was hiding from his own Cons.
Erin O’Toole is stuck up in a tree, and he can’t get down.
His own party is at the bottom, waiting, and he doesn’t know what to do. His voters are waiting. His leadership-race supporters are there too and, well, that’s a bit awkward.
He doesn’t dare go anywhere people might ask questions about politics, or government, or issues of the day, because one of those questions might be about vaccines, and whether his MPs are vaccinated. So Mr. O’Toole doesn’t go out into the public eye much. He doesn’t say much.
And why is O'Toole so scared?
Answer: Because some MPs like Marilyn Gladu have formed a caucus within a caucus, and are saying the craziest things.
Like why do we need vaccine mandates when Polio was more dangerous than Covid?
Which had even the Cons at the Globe editorial board wondering who is the Captain of this ship of fools?
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is condemning comments made by one of his MPs regarding vaccination and the risk associated with the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s important for members of Parliament to advocate for their constituents who may be losing a job or may need reasonable accommodation, we do that all the time on a range of issues. But it’s very different to cause confusion with respect to the health and well-being of Canadians and Ms. Gladu’s interview did that yesterday,” he told reporters on Monday.
But he wouldn't say if he would do anything about the anti-vaxxer Cons.
And who can be surprised?
When he is definitely not a leader...
And with all the nuts in his party.
It could take a while before he dares to come down...
Well, assuming the parties aren't bluffing, it seems the "radical coalition" was a trial balloon that went bust. The good news is that the directionless navigator is piloting the Hindenburg. Really a shame that the NDP wouldn't play ball on shared policy goals with the Liberals, all because Chucklefuck the Clown didn't want to give up his one-note act pursuing witch hunts and because the Dipshits themselves have gone into loony land. They hate Trudeau more than they love pharmacare or a climate platform. Well, now we know.
Why the so-called progressive party wants to team up with or mimic these crackpots is beyond me. Then again, it was Davies who backed Rempelthinskin accusing Pfizer of being crooks on the LPC payroll. At least the Liberals didn't give away the farm for nothing in return. They'll have to endure and deflect the "blackmail bullshit" of committee persecution antics, but they would have anyway. It's not great, but they're not losing leverage to the deranged orange kooks.
Anyway, what's the over/under on the terrified squirrel moving out of Stornoway over the Christmas break? Or has he moved out of there already and is hiding in a tree house? Odds on the next tenant? Lewis? Skippy? Marjorie Trailer Gladu? I was going to say, maybe Ted Rogers, but why not Aaron Rodgers, the anti-vax Cheesehead? Anybody who follows con medicine has to have taken way too many blows to the ol' cranium. I hear Joe Rogan is available as a policy advisor.
Disband the Conservative Party of Canada. It is beyond saving.
If the tool is supposed to be a squirrel in your last image I gotta say he's a rather dumb one, Simon. A smart squirrel would have most of his nuts stowed away for winter by now, but not the tool. His nuts are blowing freely in the wind, seemingly out of reach, seemingly taunting him to sink his ratty incisors into them. However, one could say the tool's own nuts are in a proverbial vise, being slowly squeezed as he scurries around without a clue on what to do. If he had the courage, he could expel the rogue nuts from caucus but he would need the support of all the other nuts to do so. Sounds nutty doesn't it but them's the rules. Going forward(or in Con world, backwards), I think he should seek counsel from their resident expert on squirrels and nuts, Skippy. Skippy would know what to do(for a price). Sneaky and underhanded is his specialty and the only way the tool can deal with the nutty dissenters. Oh woe is he. He better do something soon or by Christmas the carol most played by the Cons will be "...Erin's nuts roasting on an open fire...".
Gladu is nuttier than squirrel shit. Her claim that polio is riskier than Covid is laughable. According to the CBC, "between 1949 and 1954, 11,000 people in Canada incurred some degree of paralysis and 500 people died due to polio. More than 29,000 Canadians have died so far of COVID-19." With support like that no wonder O'Toole's in hiding.
