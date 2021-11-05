Are Erin O'Toole's Cons Getting Ready To Give Him the Hook?

Ever since the COP 26 summit began, Erin O'Toole has tried very hard to pretend that it isn't happening. Not saying anything, not even tweeting a word about it.
No doubt because he didn't want to remind Canadians that many of his Cons don't believe that climate change is real.
Or draw attention to Justin Trudeau's brilliant performance at the summit.
But yesterday he finally broke his silence to smear our new Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, calling him a dangerous radical who wants to destroy Canada.
Justin Trudeau’s new environment minister is focused on implementing a radical agenda to shut down Canada’s energy sector, which will put thousands out of work. Canadians deserve a government & ministers focused on creating jobs - not taking yours away. pic.twitter.com/xMKMOQAz1h— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 4, 2021
It is of course grotesque for a shabby oil pimp like O'Toole to smear a decent Canadian like Guilbeault. A man who has been fighting climate change ever since he was a boy.
But what can O'Toole do, when he has to feed so many rabid Cons, while hanging on for dear life?
Especially since to make matters worse, he also has to worry about all the equally rabid anti-vaxxers in his caucus. Who he clearly hasn't been feeding enough.
Because some of them have now formed a caucus within a caucusIt's being described as a Conservative "mini-caucus" — a group of MPs and senators looking to gather to examine issues related to COVID-19 vaccines. Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu is spearheading the effort.
Not only because some, like the pollster Greg Lyle in The Hill Times, are calling it a direct challenge to his leadership:
“It’s pretty much a direct leadership challenge to Erin O’Toole,” said Mr. Lyle, a prominent pollster. “Which makes him look weak, which doesn’t help him in his competition if he stays on as leader. And No. 2, it’s offside with the vast majority of Canadians. … Given that O’Toole said he is going to respect the ruling, it’s a direct attack on his leadership, there’s just no other way to look at it.”
But also because he's going to have to deal with Marilyn Gladu, who is on the loony side of the political spectrum.
And that won't be easy.
For who can forget how she promoted hydroxychloroquine, Donald Trump's "miracle cure" for Covid?
Or forget how she claimed that if Canada legalized marijuana we would be invaded by dangerous Mexican criminals. And little Johnny could be smoking his weed in his mother's toaster oven.
Or forget this anti-weed poem she delivered in the House of Commons
Which would have been hilarious, if it wasn't so deeply disturbing.
But my favourite Gladu performance was when she appeared at a Con convention in 2016 dressed up as the Grim Reaper...
A chilling performance I hope she repeats for Erin O'Toole, because it does reflect the state of the Cons.
Who judging from their latest attack ad, don't seem to know whether they are coming or going.
Can you believe that?
The Cons, who don't believe climate change is real, are now accusing Justin Trudeau of not fighting it hard enough.
Even as another group has apparently formed a mini caucus to fight O'Toole's phony carbon tax.
It's madness, madness I tell you.
And it's not hard to imagine where all this might be going...
The Cons may finally be getting ready to tear themselves to pieces.
And while it probably won't be pretty.
It should be REALLY entertaining...
1 comment:
Two things keep going through my mind when I see this.
First, Stephen Harper would not have allowed this to happen. The CPC was his party, he made certain it stayed his party and even after he is gone it is still his party because no since him have been able to keep the RWNJ in check. Voter fatigue with the Liberals may eventually allow the Conservatives to stumble into power but then again if they do not get their shit together and actually take this party away from Stephen Harper it could be along time before that happens.
Second, if this was happening on the Liberals side the media would be spending entire 30 minute news casts talking about it. Cripes, they would not stop talking about it. Hell, they have tried to invent some disagreement between the PM and Ms. Freeland, when none exists, so you could imagine how they would react if this were happening in the Liberal Party. But of course it is the Conservatives so their reaction is rather muted because, you know, our media is very unbiased. (Yes that is sarcasm)
