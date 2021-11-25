The Ugly Cons and the Road to Fascism

It was a magic moment. And a very Canadian one.
Mary Simon, our new Governor General, reading Justin Trudeau's Speech from the Throne, in English, French, and Inuktitut.
And the speech too couldn't have been more Canadian..
But sadly that magic moment didn't last.
For when Erin O'Toole and his Cons returned to the House of Commons, they turned it into a monkey house.
A place where the Cons holler and yell and try to drown out Justin Trudeau every time he speaks...
A place where Cons like Pierre Poilievre, lie like a thieves, and try to blame the Liberal government for the worldwide rise in inflation.
In the 1st QP of the 44th Parliament Poilievre tries to blame PM @JustinTrudeau for global inflation which is clearly linked to pandemic-related global supply-chain shocks and NOT to pandemic-related spending which supported millions of Canadians. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/qMd6ZtbOEw— Ryan Turnbull (@TurnbullWhitby) November 25, 2021
A place where Michelle Rempel feels free to accuse the Prime Minister of being a chicken for not doing anything about a problem he has nothing to do with.
And although we know that all that noise is just an attempt to deflect from their leader's cowardly failure to deal with all the anti-vaxxers in his party...
For he is desperate, the ghastly porky pig.
And this is so ugly, so full of lies, and so hate mongering, it borders on fascism.
For when a leader can only unite a party by making it the Trudeau Hate Party, this is what that party resembles.
A Liberal-NDP coalition would not only be a disaster for the Canadian economy, but also for transparency and accountability in Ottawa after years of cover-ups.— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 25, 2021
Canada’s Conservatives are the only party willing to stand up for Canadians. pic.twitter.com/yNS94Jbmu7
And the good news?
If you take a closer look at that Con pick-up truck you can see that it won't be long before its wheels fall off.
For the writing is on the wall...
And who can be surprised?
The Cons have confused what's good for their party, with what makes them feel good.
They are now a fascist party, with a desperate leader so ugly he's evil...
No decent Canadians should ever vote for him or them.
And if this country is going to survive, it can't send them all to the scrap yard of history soon enough...
The Grits need to get better at messaging. Aaron Wherry's piece from earlier today was a canary (or pigeon) in the coal mine: a lie repeated often enough and loud enough eventually becomes believable as "alternate facts." What the cons want is to exploit concerns over inflation and pump their ludicrous arguments that spending on pandemic aid, childcare and climate programs is to blame. It's worked so far for the GOP and their media handmaids like the crooked failing New York Times, attacking Biden over the Build Back Better bill. The GOP's branch plant in Canada is hoping for the same effect. You can tell they're using Republican talking points verbatim by the fact that "Bidenflation" gets translated as "Justinflation."
The Big Lie on inflation works on two fronts to appeal to low-info swing voters and the red-meat base: on the surface, present a "respectable" argument using the tired meme of government budgets as household budgets, and attack the governing party as profligate spendthrifts who piss away tax dollars on a "big government nanny state." The underbelly, however, is to ignore COVID as the root of all this, thus appealing to the fringe nutbars who are still convinced that COVID doesn't exist. Protesting vax mandates like they disgracefully keep doing is part and parcel of that. They're still on the denialist kick that the pandemic was always a "hoax" to push a "great reset" that only the "patriots" are able to prevent.
The ultimate goal of the Big Lie is to bring in privatization and austerity on steroids, and sell off the country to the highest bidder with the goal of "balancing the budget" and "addressing the cost of living." Hopefully the Liberals can do a better job than their US counterparts, in finding a way to cut through the BS and the screeching from the shit-flinging howler monkeys. They will need every weapon they can pull out to deflect the kind of sharp, pointed attacks that can only come from the end of a petulant pigeon's beak.
O'Toole isn't narcissistic enough to be a fascist leader. Mussolini, Hitler, Pinochet, even Trump, all loved strutting around to the adoration of their followers. O'Toole's just a loser trying to hold onto power over a party yearning for a fascist leader. He'll soon be toast, but watch out for the next guy.
