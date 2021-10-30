Stephen Guilbeault And The Battle To Save The World

I was sitting by the lake the other day, enjoying a lovely warm fall day, that almost felt like summer.
But lamenting the fact that I will not be able to make it to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
Which is sad, because the summit promises to be quite the show.
But my consolation is that at least I can be sure that our country will be well represented.
For Justin Trudeau is already there, and his climate change plan is getting great reviews.
A new analysis suggests the Liberal climate plan could meet Canada's greenhouse gas emissions targets for the first time before the end of this decade.
The study by Clean Prosperity published today could give some heft to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's credentials as he heads to planned climate discussions at the upcoming G20 summit and United Nations COP 26 meeting.
Even Tom Mulcair is praising Trudeau's new cabinet, and his new Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Many of the choices seem inspired and the whole exercise reflected a lot of thoughtful hard work. But it’s on the environment front that Trudeau has shown the most determination we’ve seen from him in a long time.
Putting Guilbeault in charge of environment and climate change is a remarkable, inspired decision. I’ve known Guilbeault for decades. He’s going to get it done and if someone tries to hamper him, he’ll know what to do. It’s simply too important a file to leave to the whims of politics as usual.
Trudeau’s resolve to start getting it done is refreshing and welcome. Future generations will be thankful.
Which doesn't surprise me, because Guilbeault has spent the last thirty years on the frontlines of the climate change wars.
When he was just a boy he climbed trees in his neighbourhood to try and prevent developers from cutting them down.
As a member of Greepeace he scaled the CN Tower with a message to the world.
As well as climbing on to Ralph Klein's roof to install a solar panel...
He has never owned a car, still cycles to work even in the dead of winter, and has attended nineteen climate summits before this one.
Which is impressive, but sadly not enough to impress the dirty old Disaffected Lib, who in one of his latest boring posts suggests that those who support Justin Trudeau are "fanboys" i.e. faggots.
And that Guilbeault is just "window dressing."
The Dauphin has his fanboys swooning over his choice of a climate activist, Steven Guilbeault, as environment minister. Is Mr. Guilbeault the real deal or just window dressing for a prime minister expert in greenwashing, one who prefers words, not deeds. Trudeau, disingenuous? Who says?
Which not only exposed his virulent homophobia. Again.
But is really rich coming from a man who made his money off the misery of others, as a third rate bankruptcy lawyer. And never raised a finger to fight climate change, until he retired and started posing as an environmentalist to fill his long lonely days.
But screw that old bigot. I know he likes to bring people down just to make himself feel important.
But it won't work with me.
I'm just glad that we have a prime minister who won't embarrass us.
And I'm only sorry that I can't be there to join all the young people who will be gathering in the city I know so well, and demanding a seat at the table...
