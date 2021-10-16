Are The Loser Cons Condemned To Destroy Themselves?

I've been waiting to hear from Erin O'Toole, after his humiliating defeat at the hands of Justin Trudeau, left him looking like a zombie from The Night of the Living Dead.
I wanted to know whether he would acknowledge that his relentless smearing of Trudeau got him absolutely nowhere.
And that just about everything his very expensive foreign advisers told him to do, was a total waste of money.
But it seems that neither him nor his loser Cons have learned a thing.
For can you believe that?
Canada should be a stable, ethical supply of energy for the world. The Liberals refuse to support Canada's energy sector, costing us jobs and economic opportunities. Canadians deserve a government that will champion our energy sector and stand up for our workers. pic.twitter.com/gcKMBz3fdf— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) October 13, 2021
As world leaders prepare to meet at the COP26 summit, in a last ditch attempt to try to prevent climate change from torching the planet, O'Toole and his ugly Cons are trying to pour fuel on the flames.
So much for his "plan" to fight climate change...
Has that Con clown no shame?
And as if that wasn't bad enough, he still won't say whether he will mandate vaccines for his Con MPs.
And for a very good reason: he doesn't dare.
As Conservatives clearly stated during the election campaign, Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is discriminatory, coercive and must be opposed. We must continue to demand reasonable exemptions and accommodations, like rapid testing, for those unable or unwilling to be vaccinated. https://t.co/wWIHZY0ECP— Mark Strahl, MP (@markstrahl) October 8, 2021
The rabid rednecks and kooky religious fanatics in his caucus would tear him to pieces.
Which effectively means he's paralyzed, trapped between a rock and a hard place, and unable to move his party in the direction it needs to go if it is ever to appeal to more Canadians.
As Andrew Coyne recently wrote, the Con's problems are simple:
The proposition the Conservatives placed before the people in this election was less a move to the middle than a move to the muddle. There was no attempt to ground the proposals in any coherent set of principles, conservative or otherwise. Instead the public was presented with a bewildering series of contradictions: between the platform and established party doctrine, on everything from deficits to taxes to free trade.
The point has been made that, having remade himself at least twice already, Mr. O’Toole is now suffering something of an authenticity deficit, which a shift back to the right, in a bid to mollify the party’s disaffected base, could only make worse.
The leader has no principles, and neither has the party.
Which is why O'Toole is in such a hurry for parliament to resume.
So him and his Cons can turn the Commons into a fascist circus, and start attacking Justin Trudeau again, for that's all they got.
And the good news? That almost certainly won't be enough to pick O'Toole off the floor.
Even if he survives his leadership review...
Which needless to say, is definitely NOT a sure thing.
While Justin Trudeau on the other hand, now has the wind in his sails.
And can concentrate on winning the war against Covid, and stepping up the battle against climate change.
While O'Toole and his Cons are going nowhere in a hurry...
So as I prepare to set sail for Glasgow, I leave you with this question:
2 comments:
Love it Simon. You are a treat, and have been for a long time for me. Thank you! I mean it.
Seems to me the Cons are trapped, for now. So far, a full Trumpian/Nazi message would not work up here (although, as the US Republicans have proven, all Cons of any nation will get behind pure full pulped HATRED if it means power). We must ever forget this about the right. They will do anything.
On the flip side, traditional "small c conservative" messages lack the hatred and celebration of missing brain cells that their base NEEDS.
So, as deluded Con nutcase Coyne says, it's a "muddle".
It has to be. I mean, What other option did the Tool have than to go full Trumpian Fascist?
Our CON media likes to pretend there are options, but there aren't.
Nothing but the red meat of pure tear it all down and destroy everything hatred will satisfy these people.
My fear is their next leader actually has some charisma and goes there.
Then, the facade that "it can't happen here" will exposed as a lie.
Hi Brian....Thank you for your kind words. I don't get many compliments, I think I have more enemies than friends these days. Although I should say that I have been lucky over the years, and people are probably tired of political blogs, so I shouldn't take it personally. As for the Cons, I do think they have trapped themselves. O'Toole went very far right to win the leadership race, and now he can't get back without causing the racist rabble to come after him, even as the party establishment is still desperately betting that he can make the Cons look more moderate. Good luck with that one. As the only saying goes, they made their beds, and now they have to lie in them...
Post a Comment