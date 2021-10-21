Erin O'Toole and the Moral Depravity of the Cons

Well, Erin O'Toole finally crawled out of the place where he has been hiding, looking like a talcum powdered mannequin.
And in an interview with TVO's Steve Paikin tried to make Canadians believe that he wasn't humiliated by Justin Trudeau.
And that he would have won if Trudeau hadn't bribed people with CERB payments.
Which at least was partially true, because if you remember O'Toole was opposed to any plan that helped suffering Canadians.
But that wasn't the only lie that showed the grubby Con hasn't changed a bit.
For that's a whopper.
And this just shows the depth of his Con's moral depravity.
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons.
Or as Susan Delacourt writes, the depth of their entitlement.
No matter how Conservatives are trying to package their vaccination resistance as a matter of personal liberty or democracy, the bottom line is this: some MPs are insisting on putting their own privilege above public-health duty. Which is, frankly, kind of the opposite of what being a member of Parliament is all about.
Or the depth of their shameless hypocrisy.
All legal technicalities aside, though, the idea of any Conservative MPs standing against vaccinations — whether it’s a few or a couple of dozen — should be a political offence at least. Not so long ago, this was the party arguing in the House that the Liberal government wasn’t doing enough to make sure that everyone in the country had access to vaccinations against COVID-19. Day after day, Conservative MPs complained that Canada would never get back to normal until the government stepped up efforts on mass vaccinations.
One election later, apparently the tune has changed: Conservatives are now spending more time standing up for the rights of those who don’t want to be vaccinated — some of them their own MPs, it seems.
For who can forget this?
And the good news?
Even the former Harper flak Andrew MacDougall can call on O'Toole to do something about the Con's vaccine problem.
You have to hand it to the Conservatives. Having just lost to Justin Trudeau and his Liberals in the federal election they’re now working overtime to ensure the Grits win the next one by refusing to come clean on vaccines.
We’re now 20-odd months into this pandemic and seven months into the era of mass vaccination, and the Conservatives still won’t say how many of their MPs are vaccinated. Given vaccines are the best way out of our current heavily-prescribed reality, this is akin to admitting you don’t want to drink water after wandering for years in a desert. It’s enough to make the neutral observer wonder if you’re really just messed up in the head.But sadly for him the fact is that O'Toole can't do anything, without risking ending up knee deep in his own bullshit.
