Justin Trudeau's Amazing Climate Change Cabinet

Justin Trudeau walked up the drive way of Rideau Hall yesterday, with his wife and a big umbrella, looking very calm and confident.
The Cons, the NDP, and the monkey media had been screaming that he was taking too much time to swear in his new cabinet.
But when Trudeau finally revealed who was in that team, it was clear that the wait was worth it.
For this is some cabinet.
Even the Maclean's writer Shannon Proudfoot had to admit it's packed with talent and brilliantly constructed.
In broad strokes, the moving cabinet pieces that came together through the swearing-in ceremony inside Rideau Hall looked an awful lot like putting serious people in charge of serious files to which they are well-suited.
There are more powerful women in powerful positions than ever before, including the mighty Anita Anand who is now tasked with getting the the good ol' boys in the military under control. As well as so many other first class choices.
It's a cabinet that not only has the intellectual weight to make a difference, but one that is younger, and better reflects the kind of country Canada has become thanks to the Trudeau Liberals...
But no appointment has caused more of an impact that the one making Steven Guilbeault the new of minister of the environment and climate change.
For there he is twenty years ago, being arrested for scaling the CN Tower to protest the lack of progress on climate change.
Which needless to say not only has the grotesque Jason Kenney quivering like a slab of jello.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the federal government's choice for minister of environment and climate change Tuesday sends a "very problematic" message to the province.
Longtime environmental activist and former heritage minister Steven Guilbeault will take on the prominent role in cabinet as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals attempt to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.
But also has some members of the Con media sounding like idiots.
It is absurd that at a time when Canada’s energy exports look set to top their all-time peak, Justin Trudeau has appointed as environment minister a man who opposes fossil fuel development in this country. How dangerous could Steven Guilbeault’s appointment be to Canada’s economic and political future? We are about to find out.
For can you believe that?
Lamenting that Trudeau should appoint a climate change activist at a time when the planet is burning, and urgent action is needed?
When in fact that's exactly the message the prime minister is trying to drive home to Kenney and all the others.
If there’s one message that emerges most clearly from this changing of the guard, it’s that the Trudeau government is preparing to press ahead on climate change.
After years of playing nicely with them, whether that involved building pipelines or paying billions of dollars to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells, it seems like the prime minister has decided to stop waiting for Alberta to get the memo on climate change. Now, it seems, he’ll be the one sending it.
Kenney and his oil pimps won't like that, and neither will the toxic Trudeau haters like the ghastly Disaffected Lib...
Who really hates Trudeau because of his support for the rights of women and LGBT Canadians, and was claiming the other day that he doesn't understand why anyone calls Trudeau a progressive, unlike HIMSELF.
But luckily he is sounding more bitter and senile by the day, and like Kenney and company is rapidly running out of time.
While Justin Trudeau seems to be preparing to take all the time he needs to make Canada a greener place.
After an election that ended in disappointment and another minority government for his party, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that he intends to stay on as Liberal Party leader into the next federal election.
"Yes," Trudeau said during a Tuesday news conference when asked if he intends to lead the Liberals into the next election.
And for those who didn't get that, let me play it for you again...
We have a prime minister who is on a mission to change this country beyond recognition.
We have a cabinet ideally suited to take up his challenge.
And the Cons can scream "But...but...but...Tofino????"
WAAAAAAAAH!!!!!
But in a sense the Trudeau era is just beginning...
I was so happy -- ecstatic even -- to hear that JT is staying on too. So happy I made a GIF of it.
https://i.postimg.cc/Y0j8yYYt/he-can-and-he-will.gif
As for Kenney, right now he might have even bigger worries than Guilbeault. UCP MLA Leela Aheer is calling for him to resign for mishandling a sexual harassment lawsuit. Leadership challenge coming soon? Good riddance to another clown from "The Resistance".
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/kenney-government-lawsuit-sexual-harassment-alberta-1.6225606
Now Jagmeet says he's going to tag along to COP26 to troll Guilbeault and lay out his "demands". Demands for what? Clean-energy photobombs? Who invited this irrelevant yutz from the fourth-place party? Narcissistic hanger-on can't stomach the fact that the most progressive Liberal government since... papa Trudeau has rendered the NDP obsolete. Twisting himself into a jurisdictional pretzel to avoid wearing the blame for Horgan's about-face, and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom. Please god, give PMJT and the Liberals a majority next election so we never have to hear from Jagmeet ever again.
I really like the new cabinet, and again I was so happy to hear PMJT put those asinine media-concocted rumours of his early retirement to rest. The Liberals really are the only adults in the room and this team is proof of it. It's really a shame that the media doesn't give them more credit.
