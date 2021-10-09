How The Liberal "Psychos" Are Pounding The Con Media

By Canadian standards it's practically a revolution. Tens of thousands of angry Liberal supporters going after our ugly Con media.
They are accusing them of trying to steal the election with their naked bias, and of using the Tofino fake scandal to try to get Justin Trudeau to resign.
The revolutionaries even have a Twitter hash tag #CdnMediaFailed that has been trending for days.
And has so disturbed the media conglomerate, the bullies are complaining that they're being bullied.
In the wake of the heinous and threatening messages sent to journalists from different media companies, we are joining forces with other Canadian press organizations to denounce hate, threats and online harassment. #NotOk #JournalistSafety— CBC/Radio-Canada (@CBCRadioCanada) October 5, 2021
Which is of course absurd.
For while it's fair for them to complain about the vile comments they claim they are receiving from the Cons and other right-wing extremists.
Progressives don't do that, and the Con media are the ones who also need to apologize for poisoning our politics with their naked bias, and their toxic Trudeau hatred.
Like the Globe columnist Robyn Urback comparing the Prime Minister to a dog.
Or comparing what happened on that beach in Tofino to what happened on the beaches of Normandy.
Which is so disgusting, she should have been fired immediately for defiling the memory of all the brave soldiers who died there.
But if that was disgusting, how about this beauty from these two well known so-called journalists?
Who should be ashamed of themselves, but clearly aren't.
Not when one of them is still willing to work at the increasingly right-wing Star that could produce a poll as biased as this one.
And the other is willing to team up with the NDP loser Charlie Angus and further shame himself.
Before finally admitting that he really is a loser.
Which of course is what the deranged Trudeau hater Warren Kinsella does all the time.
Even when it's hard to tell whether he just lost the election, or is losing his marbles. Or both.
But this from his colleague at the sleazy Toronto Sun, Bryan Passifiume, who broke the Tofino fake scandal, has to be the ugliest comment of all.
A video of Justin Trudeau dressed up as a woman camping it up on a beach.
I can't bring you the video because Passifiume blocked me after I criticized his vile misogyny, but you might be still able to see it if you check out his Twitter account @BryanPassifiume
But this other image should make it all too clear how low the Con media is prepared to go to try to debase and destroy Justin Trudeau.
As well as making it clear from what stinking orifice that Trudeau hate comes from.
As well as explaining why that foul hatred started flowing when he first saw a picture of Trudeau at a Gay Pride parade.
And turned the Canadian flag on his site upside down, like the Trudeau hating anti-vaxxers do.
Before going on to famously declare that gay kids have no right to talk about their orientation, even when they are being bullied. Which made him at least one enemy for life.
At least until he apologizes, and so does his ghastly little fart catcher at Politics And Its Discontents who distorts the truth to try to smear Justin Trudeau all the time.
It's all very sordid and depressing, but there is good news.
The Con media's reign of terror is coming to an end, as more Canadians rise up against it.
And even the incredibly tolerant Justin Trudeau seems to have had enough.
For enough really is enough.
I’m glad the Prime Minister gave @MariekeWalsh the brush off. She is one of the worst members of our grubby Con media. So he should treat her and her colleagues with the same contempt they treat him. Enough is enough. #CanadianMediaFailed #cdnpoli https://t.co/xinoY2k2EU— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) October 7, 2021
And the Con media and the other toxic Trudeau haters have been warned.
Our country deserves better.
And we are going to go after the Cons and their filthy Con media harder than we ever have before...
