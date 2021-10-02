Justin Trudeau and the Tofino Farce

It's been more than ten days since Justin Trudeau won the election, leaving his Con and NDP opponents lying on the canvas licking their wounds.
And/or licking each other.
But still some in the loathsome Con media are refusing to accept that the election campaign is over.
And are still looking for fake scandals to try to bring him down.
So when the Con fluffer David Akin noticed that the prime minister wasn't where he was supposed to be, he sounded the alarm.
And the stalking was on.
Even though Trudeau had been at a sombre ceremony in Ottawa the night before.
Global News caught up with Justin Trudeau, who was vacationing in Tofino on Canada's first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.— Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) October 1, 2021
His official itinerary placed him in "private meetings" in Ottawa.
Full story here: https://t.co/Dy3U3JGEge #cdnpoli #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/ebeUaUjFal
Even though this is the time of the year when the Trudeau family gathers to remember Pierre Trudeau, and Michel Trudeau who was killed in an avalanche in 1998.
And even though revealing where the prime minister was vacationing could have endangered the lives of him and his family.
It's disgusting, an absolute farce, but sadly it's just more of the same from the many toxic Trudeau haters who infest this country.
Like the Harper acolyte Paul Wells, who penned this absurd piece where he admits that Trudeau has a mandate for real change.
Trudeau’s government returns to work with a mandate to impose vaccine requirements in federal workplaces, trains and planes. It will proceed with a plan to triple carbon taxes and the rebates that go with them, in provinces that don’t have ambitious carbon-pricing regimes of their own. It has the go-ahead to keep building a national network of low-cost daycare spaces.
But laments that it all felt like a waste of time.
So Trudeau’s victory is legitimate and impressive. It sets a distinct course for the country on things that matter. Why, then, do so many people feel the country isn’t any better off for having dragged itself through this campaign?
Even if he can't explain why he believes that people feel that way, or why his article had two titles. One like this one...
And the other one, the headline of the article you are reading, that was changed to the BROKEN victory of Justin Trudeau, no doubt after one of his Con bosses saw it and demanded it be changed.
But of course most of the toxic Trudeau haters are not "journalists" but ordinary Cons who have been driven mad by the way the Liberal leader raised their hopes, only to dash them so cruelly.
And have been reduced to looking and sounding like big blubbering Con babies...
You know, I have read a lot of comments like that one from Cons devastated by the results of the election, and I have been struck by the failure of so many to accept that they lost, and that the man they hate so much won.
But this should help.
Tell them that Erin O'Toole, who used to pretend he was a Top Gun pilot when he was a only a helicopter navigator, who couldn't fly a thing.
So when he tried to pretend he was a leader, went straight up, and then came straight down with a bang...
September 30, 2021
Which will almost certainly be O'Toole's fate, and the fate of that silly little Tofino story.
While Justin Trudeau will govern the country for maybe as long as four years.
And there is absolutely nothing those ghastly Cons and their scummy media can do about it...
No comments:
Post a Comment