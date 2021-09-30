My Long Journey To Truth And Reconciliation

When I first arrived in Canada as a young boy, those I most wanted to meet were the country's indigenous people.
For even in the misty heart of the Scottish highlands, I was always an Indian never a cowboy.
I thought they were the coolest people I had ever seen, and wished I could live like them.
But then nobody told me about this.
And this horror will haunt me forever.
As it should haunt all of us.
So I'm glad we now have a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
So we can honour all those who died such lonely deaths, hopefully begin a new and more hopeful chapter in this country's history.
And finally deal with the twin scourges that afflict our beautiful native people, racism and poverty.
For you can't solve one problem without solving the other.
As for me, I'm just glad we have a prime minister who can lead us down the road to reconciliation better than any bigot Con.
And I will use this day to renew my vow to do better, and also honour one of my great Canadian heroes, Chanie Wenjack
Who died trying to escape one of those child prisons...
His death sparked the first inquest into the treatment of native children in residential schools.
It took far too long for all those little voices to be heard, but now I feel we're on our way at last.
Honour his memory, honour them all...
2 comments:
Congrats. At least you didn’t spend the day in Tofino.
Tofino is an indigenous community too, numbnuts. He dropped the kids off and then went to participate in a ceremony. But you don't want to report or acknowledge that, do you?
Canadian "scandals" are so stupid. They're all Obama suit scandals. Tofinogate registers somewhere on the scale between Elbowgate and Donutgate in terms of validity/importance. The problem yet again is with the petty, childish, white colonizer media that can't quit their ratings cash cow, and prefers to behave like TMZ tabloid hounds stalking a public figure to sell papers and generate clicks. Remember when they chased down poor Gerry's wife? Shame on them, why don't they chase Justin's car into a tunnel like their nasty British counterparts did to Diana?
They'd be slamming him if he made himself the centrepiece, and yet that's exactly what they're doing. White media nonsense. This is on them for not wanting to confront their own racism, their own complicity in colonialism. They should have had an entire Trudeau blackout for the day and just focused on Indigenous people themselves. He's the one who signed this day into law to begin with. Does anyone seriously think the guy who dismissed Residential Schools as just fancy boarding schools to "provide education" really deserves the benefit of the doubt?
If this is the kind of coverage this parliamentary session is going to generate, I honestly wouldn't blame him if he hung up the gloves sooner rather than later and told you all to fuck off. Which I'm sure is exactly what you all want, isn't it. You want Tool Man in office so that reconciliation gets completely ignored. He of the party of "not high on our radar." Eat shit. All of you. This was an important day and you turned it into another "Trudeau bad" tantrum rather than take time to reflect. Please do yourselves a favor and go bury your empty heads at Wounded Knee.
