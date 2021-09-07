Flip Flop O'Toole and the Ghastly Gun Lobby

As we all know, Erin O'Toole started flip flopping the day after he won the Con leadership.
But his flip flop on assault rifles is his most outrageous.
And his most dangerous.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is reversing course on a platform promise to overturn a ban on some 1,500 makes and models of what the government describes as "military-grade weapons."
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, O'Toole said that the ban will now remain in place under a Conservative government while a public review of the firearm classification system is conducted.
For first he vowed he was going to repeal the Liberal government's ban on assault-style weapons, because he was the gun lobby's best friend.
Then during the debate he claimed he had dropped that promise.
Only to have Justin Trudeau point out it was on page 90 of the Con campaign platform...
We will continue to invest in keeping our communities safe – Conservatives want to legalize assault rifles. The choice is clear. #ForwardForEveryone #FaceaFaceTVA #cdnpoli @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/tZXzqy6y9z— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 3, 2021
And now after promising he wouldn't repeal the ban, he's flip flopping again, like a freshly caught fish in the bottom of a boat.
And he's not ruling out repealing the ban. Again.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole appears not to be closing the door to future reclassification of some 1,500 firearms — largely semi-automatic rifles — prohibited under a 2020 Liberal executive order.
And all I can say is that the ghastly O'Toole must be in the pockets of the gun lobby, as well as those of Big Oil.
The far right extremists must be telling him where to go.
And what decent Canadian could trust a man who flip flops as much as he does?
It's disgusting but it does give me an idea.
Maybe we should put on fancy dress fish masks, and follow him wherever he goes, flipping and flopping our heads from side to side to warn others he can't be trusted.
And to let him, and the Con media know what we think of him.
He's a flipper, he's a flopper, he's corrupting our election.
Let's give that Con clown the hook, before he steals our country....
