How The Cons Are Trying To Steal The Election

Ever since the campaign began the Cons have been trying to drown out Justin Trudeau's message to Canadians, anyway they can.
They have directed their monstrous supporters to try to disrupt his rallies, and threaten his life.
With the help of the shabby Con media they they have tried to smear him with one fake scandal after the other.
And now they're attacking him with one of their deadliest weapons.
Or one of the most absurd ones, Jody Wilson-Raybould!!!
Who has come back, to flog her new book, and try to make the election campaign all about Jody.
The full story of what happened in the SNC-Lavalin affair has yet to be told, says former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould in a scathing new book recounting her time in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
In "Indian in the Cabinet, Speaking Truth to Power, Wilson Raybould suggests that while the Trudeau government has considered the question closed, the SNC-Lavalin affair may not be over.
Trying to smear the decent Justin Trudeau. Again. Like only she can.
In February 2019, she said, Trudeau suggested that his office was telling the truth about the SNC-Lavalin affair and her office wasn't.
"In that moment I know he wanted me to lie – to attest that what had occurred had not occurred."
When the truth is she was a lousy Justice Minister and Attorney General, and the woman who would portray herself as some kind of secular saint, is driven only by her burning ambition and her monstrous ego.
So she can't seem to understand that the fake SNC-Lavalin scandal ended like this, years ago...
And Wilson Raybould's attempt to regurgitate it, with the help of the adoring Con media, is preventing Trudeau from outlining his policy proposals to Canadians on such important issues as childcare, women's rights, and climate change.
Which couldn't be more disgraceful.
But then the Cons have been disrupting and trying to drown out Justin Trudeau's message for a long time.
They forced him to call an election by turning the Commons into a toxic sewer, where almost every bill was stalled for MONTHS, including the budget implementation bill, and the country was rendered practically ungovernable.
And now they they are using the same tactics to try to win the election.
So instead of being able to talk about the massive challenges we face, Trudeau is being forced by our crappy media to answer one absurd question after the other about St Jody?
It makes no sense, it's madness, but make no mistake it is deliberate.
The Con's foreign advisers used the same techniques to win the Brexit referendum, and give the grotesque Boris Johnson a majority.
By making people believe that the old wanker with fascist tendencies is really a nice guy.
You know, the last thing I remember reading about Jody Wilson-Raybould, before she returned to play her part in trying to destabilize Justin Trudeau, the Speaker of the Commons was threatening to evict her from a minister's office that she no longer had the right to occupy.
If it comes down to it, newly elected House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota says he will evict Jody Wilson-Raybould, the Independent MP currently locked in a dispute over office space with her former party.
Wilson-Raybould, an Independent MP who resigned from cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin affair, has been refusing to move out of the entire office space assigned to her in 2018, when she was a cabinet minister.
Can you believe it?
She wanted a minister-sized office with a private washroom, even though she's only an independent MP.
Doesn't that say everything about Jody Wilson-Raybould?
Nothing is EVER big enough for her.
Thank goodness a compromise was finally worked out...
And one can only hope that she can be flushed out of what's left of this election campaign, before she debases it further.
Forget her, ignore her, she's nothing but a Con tool.
And her time is long over....
