The Two Michaels and the Toxic Trudeau Haters

For years their images haunted us, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, the two Michaels, trapped in Chinese prisons.
Held hostage for more than 1,000 days by the Chinese government in retaliation for our arrest of the Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou.
But then Meng was set free, and soon after that so were the two Michaels, with Justin Trudeau delivering the good news last night.
“About 12 minutes ago, the aircraft carrying Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor left Chinese airspace — and they’re on their way home.” 🇨🇦— Braeden Caley 🇨🇦 (@braedencaley) September 25, 2021
It was a great moment, a great happy moment, and most Canadians celebrated their return to their country, their families and their loved ones.
But sadly not all of them were in the mood to celebrate.
Erin O'Toole and Jagmeet Singh couldn't bring themselves to congratulate the Trudeau government....
Couldn't even mention the Prime Minister's name, so great is their hatred for him.
It's depressing to imagine how disappointed they must be, now that they can no longer use the two Michaels for crass political purposes.
But I suppose we should be grateful that the grubby Singh hasn't claimed all the credit for himself...
And to be fair, the reaction of the Con media was even more disgusting.
Andrew Coyne was so upset that the Trudeau government might get some credit he made absolutely no sense.
And David Akin was so distraught I had to straighten him out on Twitter.
Strangely enough, the notorious Trudeau hater Brian Lilley was the only member of the Con media to give Trudeau any credit.
At a time when most Canadians are celebrating the freedom of the Two Michaels, David Akin can’t help using that as an excuse to bash Justin Trudeau. Again. The Con media will be the death of this country and Akin should be ashamed of himself. #cdnpoli https://t.co/gaqKrGgJvj— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 25, 2021
And for once he was right.
It has finally happened. Thank you to @JustinTrudeau for doing the right thing and standing firm. China showed they were lying for nearly three years when they released the two Michaels. They are on their way. Read & RT #cdnpoli https://t.co/5IOqLQOMUA— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) September 25, 2021
And cementing his reputation as one of the greatest Prime Ministers this country has ever known.
But you know, when I say that hate is killing this country, I mean it.
For the toxic Trudeau haters in this country, from the deranged Warren Kinsella to the sordid Disaffected Lib, remind me of this new artistic display in my neighbourhood.
For that mound of buffalo skulls is where they would lead our Canada.
Fortunately we were able to beat back the toxic Trudeau haters in the election that just ended, and I am confident that we will be able to keep on doing that.
As long as we remember that this country is better than them.
And that we must keep fighting for our Canada and its values, if we want to make sure that the future belongs to us...
This is where I live and dream.
