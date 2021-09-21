Hey Toxic Trudeau Haters You Lost We Won!!!

It was a brutal campaign. The Cons and their bought media did all they could to destroy Justin Trudeau.
They smeared him over and over again. They whipped up hatred against him and encouraged violent mobs to attack him.
It was grotesque, it was criminal, it was totally un-Canadian.
But when the smoke cleared, he was still here.
And still the Prime Minister of Canada.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has won enough seats in this 44th general election to form another minority government — with voters signalling Monday they trust the incumbent to lead Canada through the next phase of the pandemic fight by handing him a third mandate with a strong plurality.
Leaving the ugly Con Erin O'Toole with his foul mouth wide open, attacking Trudeau yet again.
Claiming Trudeau wants another election in eighteen months. Right.
While no doubt wondering whether he will still be around, and which Con will be the first to stick a knife in his back.
As for the hapless Jagmeet Singh, who also smeared Justin Trudeau and lied like a Con, he must be wondering why his desperate last minute appeal to 12-year-old girls failed so miserably.
And left him and his party still stuck in fourth place, and still going NOWHERE.
As for the sordid Con media, they are still trying to diminish the Liberal victory, by questioning why we had to have an election.
By ignoring the reason Trudeau was forced to call one.
“They didn’t need to have an election.”— Dale Smith (@journo_dale) September 21, 2021
Erm, was anyone paying attention to the five months of procedural warfare that ground the Commons to a halt this spring? #CBCNN
And by making a strong minority sound like a loss.
When a win, is a win, is a WIN.
But beyond the survival of our decent Prime Minister, and his wonderful thrashing of his grubby Con rivals, is the survival of his progressive agenda.
For it guarantees that a great plan for national childcare program will help parents and children all over Canada...
It will protect the rights of women and LGBT Canadians, from the sinister Con SoCons who would roll their rights back.
It will keep O'Toole and his filthy AmeriCons from flooding our cities with guns.
And most importantly it will ensure that the battle against climate change will continue, for the Liberal plan is by far the best plan.
Hailed by one expert after the other.
The Liberal plan isn’t perfect and it too has some unanswered questions in terms of policy implementation, but the answer to the biggest question in Canadian climate policy has already been answered. We know that Justin Trudeau and those around him are willing to fight for these policies, and that they understand the roles of the provinces while also embracing the role of the federal government in legislating for the country as a whole.
If climate change is your issue, you should vote for the party that understands both the challenge of climate change and the path to a solution. In this election, that’s the Liberals.
And even enthusiastically endorsed by the former leader of BC's Green Party.
Thrilled to see so many of my climate/ocean science colleagues in Canada stepping up to speak out in support of the @liberal_party climate plan. The climate crisis is front & centre in #elxn44. Only @JustinTrudeau has a plan that recognizes the scale of the crisis #cdnpoli— Andrew Weaver (@AJWVictoriaBC) September 20, 2021
As for me, I'm just delighted that the toxic Trudeau haters have taken a boot in the face.
So that sweaty Cons like the Disaffected Lib aka the Disaffected Kookaracha, who has done so much damage to Progressive Bloggers with his toxic Trudeau hate...
Can look even more ridiculous, or more like a loser, if that's possible.
The other day he called me and my readers "Liberal zealots," for trying to prevent the Cons from getting a majority. Can you believe that?
And I will deal with that soon enough, trust me I will.
But right now I just want to invite him and the other dirty old toxic Trudeau haters to join the celebrations.
We won, they lost.
Hey Kooky Kookaracha let's party!!!
Congratulations to Team Trudeau and a win for progressive Canada. He is much more gracious than his sour-grapes opponents. He said that even if you didn't vote for him he would govern for you nonetheless, because a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian. It's really pathetic that so many fail or refuse to realize that.
Tool's rant was typical blame-Trudeau crap aimed at saving his job from the knives coming out. Singh was blah last night but then switched back to the usual Trudeau-bad rhetoric he's employed for the past four years since he became leader (which has arguably gotten worse since the end of election 43). Hearing some rumblings of upset with his leadership too so IDK, stay tuned for that.
I didn't think JT could pull it off because of what I've seen the media do down here, and how Yankeefied and toxic they are up there. "Pointless election" was the "Hillary's emails" mantra this go-around. While it made an impact, it still didn't cost him the ballgame. Shachi Kurl cost the majority but not the ballgame. But Gerry Butts even said that it's possible that minority governments might become the rule rather than exception going forward, for as long as the Bloc exists. It could become an uphill battle for any party to win majority. All the more reason the pundits need to STFU about Trudeau "losing". He won. They need to get over it.
Canadians so didn't want a change in government that they elected literally the same parliament. It wasn't an inconsequential election either. It may very well have been the result that ruptures the Cons back to their respective camps once and for all. It forced Kenney to reveal himself for his murderous incompetence and possibly resign in disgrace. It saw a progressive breakthrough in Alberta of all places and the Liberals seeing their best results in B.C. since St Laurent. And it has all but cemented legacy projects like daycare and a comprehensive climate plan given thumbs-up by industry-leading experts. That the DipperCons are so drunk on populist kool-aid they reject the consensus of experts is not Trudeau's fault but theirs.
Canada is in a good place but the other parties need to take a lesson and cooperate rather than get up to their usual shenanigans. That's the part that bothers me because I know they won't. They'll be pursuing fake scandals and conspiracy theories soon enough, because it's all they have. I half expect the universe to converge whereby demands are made that the RCMP investigate Mario Dion and Mario Dion investigate the RCMP. Over what, you may ask? Nothing, really, just the usual BS nonsense that TRUDEAU IS BAD FOR CANADA!!! BENGHAZI!
But perhaps now Trudeau will be wise enough to let them wear the blame if another early election happens due to their intransigence. Or perhaps they'll be so worn out by the campaign and their own ensuing internal dramas that they won't dare take the bait. If that unprecedented result happens, Trudeau could end up serving out a full term and possibly win a record fourth in 2025. We'll see.
For now, a sigh of relief. Sunny ways are here again. As I noted in a comment on the previous post, Trudeau is the Tom Brady of Canadian federal politics. He's not only a Capricorn. Trudeau is the GOAT.
